10 terrorists gunned down by soldiers in Pakistan's Khyber: Official

At least 10 terrorists were killed during an operation by the Pakistani soldiers in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The intelligence-based operations were conducted by the Pakistani soldiers after receiving information on the movement of the militants in the province's Tank district.

"The security forces on Monday shot dead ten terrorists during an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists in the restive district bordering Afghanistan," ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistani Army, said.

During the operations, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists which resulted in the death of ten terrorists.

The slain terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion & killing of innocent civilians.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation, the statement said.

Also Read 36 soldiers killed in ambush by armed group, helicopter crash: Nigeria Death toll at 63 in suicide blast at JUI-F political convention in Pakistan Long days of gravediggers tell story of Ukraine's fallen soldiers IAF airlifted 68,000 soldiers to eastern Ladakh following Galwan clashes Amid heavy rains in Himachal, IAF airlifts 18 stranded army soldiers Kevin McCarthy ouster: Here are the Republican contenders in the mix Maharashtra signs pact with UK museum for loan of Shivaji's Tiger Claws McCarthy becomes first US speaker ever to be ousted from job in House vote 'They're just meat': Russia deploys punishment battalions in echo of Stalin BYD set to race past Tesla as world's biggest electric car seller: Report