close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

'They're just meat': Russia deploys punishment battalions in echo of Stalin

They're among hundreds of military and civilian offenders who've been pressed into Russian penal units

Russia

Representative Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 0:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Drunk recruits, insubordinate soldiers, and convicts.

They're among hundreds of military and civilian offenders who’ve been pressed into Russian penal units known as "Storm-Z" squads and sent to the frontlines in Ukraine this year, according to 13 people with knowledge of the matter, including five fighters in the units.

"Storm fighters, they're just meat," said one regular soldier from army unit no. 40318 who was deployed near the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine in May and June.

He said he'd given medical treatment to a group of six or seven wounded Storm-Z fighters on the battlefield, disobeying an order from a commander —whose name he didn't know — to leave the men. He said he didn't know why the commander gave the order, but claimed that it typified how Storm-Z fighters were considered of lesser value than ordinary troops by officers. 

The soldier, who requested anonymity because he feared prosecution in Russia for publicly discussing the war, said he had sympathy for the men's plight: "If the commandants catch anyone with the smell of alcohol on their breath, then they immediately send them to the Storm squads." When contacted by Reuters, an officer at unit no. 40318 declined to comment on Storm-Z and ended the call. Russian state-controlled media has reported that Storm-Z squads exist, that they took part in intense battles and some of their members received medals for bravery, but it has not disclosed how they are formed, or the losses they take.

Reuters is the first news organisation to compile a comprehensive account of how the squads are put together and deployed. Like the soldier from unit no. 40318, the 13 people interviewed requested anonymity, citing fear of reprisals.

Also Read

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Russia mounts massive missile, drone attack on Ukraine after retaliation

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

BYD set to race past Tesla as world's biggest electric car seller: Report

Musk sued for defamation over false neo-Nazi claim against California man

Netflix plans to raise ad free service prices after actors' strike ends

Banks, financial services behind 70% jump in greenwashing incidents in 2023

Zoom adds features like document editing in bid to compete with Microsoft


Reuters verified the identities of all the fighters involved using criminal records, social media accounts, or by speaking to their fellow serviceman
Topics : Russia Ukraine military power

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 0:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon