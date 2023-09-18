close
103 Chinese warplanes flew toward island in a new daily high, says Taiwan

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that it detected the planes in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday

Photo: iStock

China's military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan. The island's Defense Ministry said that 40 of the planes detected Sunday and early Monday crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China | Photo: iStock

AP Taipei
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in new daily high in recent times.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that it detected the planes in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday.
China's military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan. The island's Defense Ministry said that 40 of the planes detected Sunday and early Monday crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

