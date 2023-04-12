Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?



There were simulated attacks on Taiwan, the encirclement of the island and its "sealing off". China recently concluded a three-day military exercise, "Joint Sword", around Taiwan. On April 10, after the drills were concluded, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said that the exercise "comprehensively tested the integrated joint combat ability of multiple military branches under actual combat conditions".



This is not the first time tensions between the two nations have escalated. On several occasions, several countries, including the USA, have asked China to practice restraint. The history of the China-Taiwan conflict, however, goes long back. After the exercise was concluded, Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu condemned Beijing's actions. In an interview, he said, "They seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan."

Taiwan before World War II

According to historical sources, Taiwan was under full Chinese control in the 17th century when the Qing Dynasty administered it. In 1895, the dynasty gave it to Japan after losing the first Sino-Japan war.

Also Read What is a phishing attack? Explained: What is the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka? US President Joe Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary Does China's intransigence remind you of the actions of 1930s Germany? Tata Power hit by cyber attack, says critical systems functioning Sitharaman, Japanese counterpart to announce Sri Lanka debt restructuring Taiwan ruling party taps vice-president for closely-watched election IMF slashes Pakistan's growth rate to 0.5% for FY23 amid high inflation US shootings: Footage shows how cops brought down shooter who killed 5 Running Twitter 'quite painful', firing people 'not fun at all': Elon Musk



Taiwan after World War II The modern state of China was first formed in 1911.



In 1949, the Communists won the war and took control of Beijing. In 1945, after the Japanese surrender in World War II, the island was handed over to China again. But a civil war erupted in the country between the nationalist party, also called Kuomintang, led by Chiang Kai-shek and the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong.



What is the controversy about? Chiang Kai-shek, along with other officials of Kuomintang, fled to the neighbouring island of Taiwan and ruled there for several decades.



Taiwan, on the other hand, argues that they were never a part of the mainland and are a separate nation. Thirteen countries globally have recognised Taiwan as a sovereign country. India does not recognise the sovereignty of the island yet. The Chinese government believes that there is only one China, and Taiwan is a part of the mainland or the People's Republic of China. It vows to "unify" Taiwan with the mainland.



1992 Consensus Since the end of the civil war, Taiwan and China have been at loggerheads over who controls the nation.



In the following years, both sides set up semi-official organisations to regulate a growing number of exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. In 1986, a pilot from Taiwan's China Airlines defected to communist China by landing his plane in Guangzhou and not Hong Kong, where it was scheduled to land.



PRC says that there is only one China, including Taiwan, and it is run by the Communist Party of China. But Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party, that now governs the island, says otherwise. It maintains that Taiwan must be run independently. They call it "one country, two systems". In 1992, these bodies reached an agreement on the nature of exchanges between Taiwan and China and said there was "one China". However, the Kuomintang and the Communist Party have different interpretations of "one China".

How does the US enter the China-Taiwan equation?

In 1979, the USA ceased recognising Taiwan as "China" as a result of the "One China" policy following a Joint Communique under the Jimmy Carter administration.



The relations between these two states were further informally grounded in the "Six Assurances" in response to the third communique on the establishment of US–PRC relations. After this, the Taiwan–United States relations became unofficial and largely informal. Till March 16, 2018, the relations were governed by the US-Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), which allowed the US to have relations with the "people of Taiwan" and their government, whose name is not specified.



On May 23, 2022, Joe Biden, during his trip to Asia, vowed to defend Taiwan with the US military in the case of an invasion by China. On March 16, 2018, the US Congress passed the Taiwan Travel Act. It encourages diplomatic visits between Taiwan and USA. Since then, the relations between the United States and Taiwan have manoeuvred to an official and high-level basis.

Why is Taiwan so important?

Towards the end of the 20th century, Taiwan established itself as one of the most important nations in the world. In 1987, Morris Chang established a semiconductor manufacturing and design company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), on the island.



It currently accounts for over 58 per cent of the revenue share in the global semiconductor foundry market. TSMC gradually grew to become the world's largest semiconductor-dedicated independent semiconductor foundry. Some of the biggest tech firms like Apple, Nvidia, Qualcomm and AMD are customers of TSMC.



Have Taiwan-China relations worsened? For China, Taiwan has, of late, become all the more important as it has failed to close in on the US in terms of manufacturing and dominance in the semiconductor market. It became more crucial after the Joe Biden administration in the US passed the CHIPS Act to incentivise domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductor chips.



Taiwan, in return, said that the exercises violated its sovereignty. Relations between Taiwan and China deteriorated sharply after Nancy Pelosi, US House speaker, visited the island in August 2022. China launched military exercises around Taiwan. It said the visit was "extremely dangerous".

Since then, the Chinese military has regularly conducted sorties in and around Taiwan.