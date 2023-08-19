Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

China launches military operations, patrols as 'stern warning' to Taiwan

China launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday which Beijing has termed as a "stern warning" to "Taiwan independence" separatists

China

Red flags fly over Tiananmen Square ahead of the fifth plenary session of the First Session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday which Beijing has termed as a "stern warning" to "Taiwan independence" separatists against colluding with foreign elements, Xinhua News Agency reported.
This exercise came as an angry response to Taiwan Vice President William Lai's recent "stopover" in the US.
Xinhua cited Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army as saying that the patrols and exercises are meant to train the coordination of military vessels and aeroplanes and their ability to seize control of air and sea spaces.
The armed forces' ability to fight in real combat conditions will be tested, Shi said, adding that the patrols and exercises serve as a stern warning to the collusion of "Taiwan independence" separatists with foreign elements and their provocations, as per China's state media.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry in a statement condemned China's latest military drills near the island and called it "irrational provocative behaviour."
The ministry also said that it will dispatch appropriate troops to respond in accordance with the "Regulations on the Handling of Emergencies during the Period of Regular Combat Readiness of the National Army" to defend freedom, democracy, and the sovereignty of the Republic of China with practical actions.

Also Read

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

China sends ships and fighter jets toward Taiwan in new show of force

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

US Navy warship sails through Taiwan Strait after China's exercises

Taiwan tracks 91 Chinese aircraft, 12 naval ships: Defense Ministry

Thousands under evacuation, homes burn as wildfires race through Washington

Japan PM Kishida to visit Fukushima before controversial water release

WHO designates Covid-19 variant BA.2.86 as a 'variant under monitoring'

Evergrande's bankruptcy highlights China's real estate crisis: Experts

US, Japan, S Korea denounce 'dangerous and aggressive actions' by China

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense pointed out that in recent years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has continued to send aircraft and ships to harass and harass, which has caused substantial damage to regional security.
"Launching a military exercise under pretext this time not only does not help the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait but also highlights its militaristic mentality and confirms the hegemonic nature of military expansion," the statement read.
"The Ministry of National Defence emphasized that in the face of repeated advances by the Communist army, all officers and soldiers of the national army are ready to fight, uphold the strong will of "preparing for war, not seeking war, responding to war, not avoiding war", and have the ability, determination, and confidence to ensure national security," it read.
Taiwan called on the people of the country to play a solid backing and build a consensus of unity when the situation on both sides of the strait is severe. The military and civilians work together to build a key force for defence operations and jointly protect the beautiful homeland.
Earlier, when Lai visited the US, at that time also China condemned the trip and vowed to take "strong measures".
In a statement issued by the country's Foreign Ministry after Lai's stopover at the US, China said, "China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the US and the Taiwan region. We firmly oppose any visit by 'Taiwan independence' separatists to the US in any name or under whatever pretext, and we firmly oppose the US government having any form of official contact with the Taiwan region. China deplores and strongly condemns the US decision to arrange the so-called 'stopover' for Lai Ching-te."
"We urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, deliver on its commitment of not supporting 'Taiwan independence' or 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan', stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan, stop conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and their separatist activities and stop fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle. China is closely following the developments of the situation and will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chinese army People’s Liberation Army US China Taiwan

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon