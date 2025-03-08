Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 12 wounded as 3 men open fire at Toronto pub customers, say police

12 wounded as 3 men open fire at Toronto pub customers, say police

Superintendent Paul MacIntyre of the Toronto Police Service said police received numerous emergency calls reporting a shooting at the Piper Arms around 10:40 pm Friday

Gun shooting, mass shooting

A preliminary investigation determined three males entered the pub and began shooting at customers, MacIntyre said during a news conference at the scene. | Representational

AP Toronto
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A dozen people were injured in a shooting at an eastern Toronto pub in what police called a reckless act of violence by three men who entered the bar and fired randomly without warning.

Superintendent Paul MacIntyre of the Toronto Police Service said police received numerous emergency calls reporting a shooting at the Piper Arms around 10:40 pm Friday.

A preliminary investigation determined three males entered the pub and began shooting at customers, MacIntyre said during a news conference at the scene. There were no immediate arrests.

One male was armed with what appears to be an assault rifle, the other two males were armed with handguns, and they walked into the bar, they produced their guns and they opened fire indiscriminately on the people sitting inside, MacIntyre said, adding there were no fatalities.

 

Police arrived at the scene and found 12 people suffering from various injuries. The victims were transported to local hospitals and six were confirmed to have gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, MacIntyre said, calling the victims extremely lucky. The remaining six victims were hurt by flying and broken glass.

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China imposes retaliatory tariffs on import of Canadian farm, food products

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau

Bourbon goes off shelves in US as Canada fights Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump changes course, delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Canada will be in trade war with US for 'foreseeable future', says Trudeau

Starlink

Trump's tariffs put Starlink's future in Canada in uncertain waters

The motive was not immediately clear, MacIntyre said, calling the shooting a brazen and reckless act of violence that's really shaken our community and the city itself.

MacIntyre said he and other officers were horrified by what they saw on a security video. These guys just looked at the ground and opened fire," he said.

Shortly after the shooting, police said a suspect wearing a black balaclava was seen fleeing in a silver car and was still at large after the shooting. People were being warned to stay away from the area.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she had spoken to Police Chief Myron Demkiw and was told all necessary resources had been deployed.

This is an early and ongoing investigation police will provide further details, Chow wrote on social media. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

More From This Section

Myanmar military, Myanmar forces

Elections will happen in Myanmar within 10 months, says junta leader

Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman died a week after wife Betsy Arakawa's death: Authorities

North Korea shows nuclear-powered submarine under construction for 1st time

North Korea shows nuclear-powered submarine under construction for 1st time

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russians ignore Putin's call for more babies as population declines

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO emphasises on rights, equality, empowerment on Intl Women's Day

Topics : Canada Toronto shooting Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon