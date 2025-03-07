Friday, March 07, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bourbon goes off shelves in US as Canada fights Trump's tariff threats

Bourbon goes off shelves in US as Canada fights Trump's tariff threats

Canadian pizzeria Gram's Pizza has decided to boycott US-made products after Trump slapped 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and threatened to annex the country and make it the 51st state of the US

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US bourbon goes off the shelves in Canada! But this American whiskey is just one of the many products that Canada is pulling back as it retaliates against US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.
 
How Canada is fighting trade tariff threats
 
Canadian pizzeria Gram’s Pizza has decided to boycott US-made products after Trump slapped 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and threatened to annex the country and make it the 51st state of the US. According to a Guardian report, Gram’s Pizza chef has decided to make changes in the way he makes pizza. For instance, after banishing ingredients from the US, he is now relying on Ontario-sourced grain for his pizza flour and looking for Canadian suppliers for his cheese demand. Instead of using Californian tomatoes, he is now relying on canned tomatoes sourced from Italy.
 
 
Many stores in Canada are now drawing the line between US and Canadian-made goods as they label the items. However, it is not as easy as it looks. The Guardian report suggested “those attempting to impose a full boycott of consumer goods have been caught off-guard at grocery stores where ‘Made in Canada’ products might contain some US ingredients”.
 
Along with the changes that Gram’s Pizza is making, restaurants and bars have decided to remove US-made drinks, including alcohol from their shelves. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has ordered an immediate ban on the sale and purchase of US beverage products, another news report suggested. It stated, “In response to the US government’s imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods, the Ontario government has directed the LCBO to immediately stop the purchase of all US products and to remove all US products from LCBO retail channels and shelves, including spirits, wine, beer and ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic products.”

Also Read

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

US Fed's Powell gets chance to address global trade war, stagflation fears

Premiumcotton, China, textile industry

India faces limited gains, more pain from trade war between US and China

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

'Dumb thing to do': Trudeau's message to 'smart guy' Trump on US tariffs

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

China targets US agri, food products in response to Trump tariff threats

Trump Tariff

Trump's tariffs spark global tensions, impact trade and interest rates

 
LCBO’s ban is likely to impact nearly 3,600 US beverage products across 35 states, the report mentioned. The Guardian quoted a poll by the Angus Reid Institute, which indicates that ever since Trump revived his threat of trade tariffs, four in five Canadians are now buying more Canadian products.
 
List of US products to be impacted 
According to a CTV news report, Ontario announced a ‘sweeping ban’ on US-based companies participating in government procurement. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the Canadian agencies spend nearly $30 billion yearly on procurement.
 
Elaborating on the procurement crackdown, Ford noted that Ontario is cancelling its $100 million contract with Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by tech billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
 
Canada is also likely to impose a 25 per cent tariff on electricity exports to the US. “We need to be ready to dig into a long fight. That includes surcharges or even outright restrictions on the critical minerals and electricity we supply to the United States,” Ford said.
 
 
US response to Canada 
Ontario’s decision to ban American bourbon will be felt majorly in US Kentucky, which exports over $9.3 billion worth of products to Canada annually. Major bourbon producers include Brown-Forman, Beam Suntory, Heaven Hill, and Diageo. According to a report, the bourbon producers expect significant financial consequences, given that Brown-Forman alone derives 55 per cent of its net sales from international markets.
 
Amid this tariff ban, US lawmakers are also condemning the trade tariffs, including Representative Morgan McGarvey who said, “Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry continues to be caught in the crossfire of Donald Trump’s broad, reckless tariffs. Canada is Kentucky’s largest trade partner and these tariffs will devastate our state’s economy while making everything more expensive.”
 
Background of the tariff war 
These changes come amid Trump’s decision to slap a 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico, which came into effect on March 4. However, soon after Trump’s announcement, Canada announced its retaliatory tariffs, uniting a majority of Canadians to fight the trade war.
 
However, on March 6, the Trump administration announced its decision to put a pause on some of the imports from Canada and Mexico till April 2.
 
Ever since US President Donald Trump returned for his second term, he vowed to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, to improve border security. Trump believes that the other countries have been charging high tariffs and calling them ‘unfair’, he has now announced to impose reciprocal tariffs on all the countries, starting April 2. 

More From This Section

Hedge funds, Market

Hedge funds lose half of 2025 gains amid market turmoil: Goldman Sachs

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Russia sues US owner of seized canned food maker over fund transfer

Starship, Rocket Launch, SpaceX

Starship 8 test failure: SpaceX's boldest rocket faces uncertain future

Nauru, island nation

Tiny island nation offers citizenship for 91 lakh to battle climate crisis

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia targets Ukraine's energy grid after Zelenskyy hints at talks with US

Topics : Trade war United States Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon