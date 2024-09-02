Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / 140-feet airplane-sized asteroid to pass by Earth today, NASA issues alert

140-feet airplane-sized asteroid to pass by Earth today, NASA issues alert

As two asteroids make their closest approach to Earth on Sept 2, space watchers will be hooked to the sky to witness the spectacle

asteroid

140-feet airplane-sized asteroid to pass by Earth

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As two asteroids make their closest approach to Earth on September 2, astronomers around the world will be looking up towards the sky to witness the cosmic event. These encounters provide a valuable opportunity for scientific observation and exploration, with the two asteroids posing no threat to Earth. The objects are being closely observed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as they approach Earth. 
Although neither represents any danger to our planet, their nearness allows us a window to deeply understand such objects and gather crucial data. These crucial cosmic phenomena don’t just add to how we understand near-Earth objects but additionally highlight the need for timely diagnosis of such approaches to guarantee planetary security. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Asteroid 2007 RX8: A detailed report

Asteroid 2007 RX8, the first of these space objects, has a diameter of about 140 feet. Scientists will have the perfect opportunity to investigate its composition and trajectory because it will pass Earth at a safe distance of approximately 4.4 million kilometres. Because of this close encounter, researchers are able to collect crucial data that may improve our comprehension of such near-Earth objects.
Approx Size: 140 feet
Nearest Earth Approach: 4,400,000 miles
Date of Nearest Approach: 2 September 2024. 

More From This Section

Elon Musk

Elon Musk vs the world: Fights the tech titan has been picking up globally

Flood, Philippine Flood

Storm sets off floods, landslides in Philippines, leaving at least 9 dead

High temperatures

Record heat in Iran raises global concern as heat index touches 82 degrees

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Projectiles strike ship in Red Sea in suspected Yemen rebel attack

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Labour Day parade: Harris looks to Biden for boost in Pennsylvania

Asteroid 2021 RB16: A Significant Flyby

Asteroid 2021 RB16, which has a diameter of approximately 47 feet and is smaller in comparison, comes in close second. It will approach within about 2.93 million miles of earth. Even though this is a safe distance, it provides astronomers with yet another crucial opportunity to observe and analyse an asteroid's behavior during a flyby near Earth. 
    • Approximate Size: 47 feet
    • Nearest Earth Approach: 2,930,000 miles
    • Date of Nearest Approach: 2 September 2024. 

Also Read

asteroid

Nasa issues alert as 140-feet airplane-size asteroid hurtles towards earth

Asteroid Bennu

Airplane-sized asteroid to pass by Earth today, NASA says no risk of impact

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

Trigger happy regulator? RBI Dy Guv says action to protect customers

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda

LIVE news updates: Cabinet gives nod to Rs 2,817 cr digital agriculture mission

Sanjiv Bajaj, president, Confederation of Indian Industry

Long term projects should be funded through debt market: Sanjiv Bajaj

Topics : Near earth asteroid NASA space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon