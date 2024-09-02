Projectiles strike ship in Red Sea in suspected Yemen rebel attack

Business Standard
Damage control is underway, UKMTO said, there are no casualties onboard and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call

The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack. Illustration: Binay Sinha

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Red Sea on Monday, authorities said.
Two projectiles hit the vessel, and a third explosion occurred near the ship, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.
Damage control is underway, UKMTO said. There are no casualties onboard and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call.
The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack. However, it can take the rebels hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.
The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a United States-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.
The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

