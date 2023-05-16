close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

15 killed in clash between 2 tribes over delimitation of coal mine in Pak

The dispute between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes over the delimitation of the coal mine has been continuing for the last couple of years

Press Trust of India Peshawar
Akola clashes, communal violence, stone pelting

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 15 people were killed in a bloody clash over the delimitation of a coal mine in the restive northwestern region of Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes in the Darra Adam Khek area, around 35 km southwest of Peshawar, in Kohat district over the delimitation of the mine, they added.

The bodies and those injured were shifted to a Peshawar hospital. The exact number of injured people was not immediately known, but there were casualties on both sides in the exchange of fire, police said.

Joint teams of police and other security forces rushed to the site and halted the firing between the rival tribes.

An FIR in connection with the incident has been registered at the Darra Adam Khel police station.

The dispute between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes over the delimitation of the coal mine has been continuing for the last couple of years and many reconciliation "jirgas" have been held in a bid to end the deadlock.

Also Read

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Coal India banks on South Eastern Coalfields for output in Chhattisgarh

Coal pensioners protest in capital, demand review of pension scheme

Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals

2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Over 1000 youths, students participate in anti-corruption rally in Nepal

Fed, social media contributed to bank's collapse, says SVB's former CEO

Pakistan top military brass hints at Imran Khan's trial under Army Act

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan coal mine Clashes

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

Congress party will stand up to pledge made to Kannadigas: Surjewala

randeep surjewala
2 min read

Govt to challenge HC order cancelling 36,000 primary teachers' jobs: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee
4 min read
Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Underwhelming performance, Pakistan's destiny and more

Image
1 min read

Mamata offers conditional support to Congress in 2024, state Congress snubs

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: New Karnataka CM will be announced in coming 24 hrs, say reports

Congress
6 min read

Turkey faces election runoff, Recep Tayyip Erdogan seen with momentum

Turkey
2 min read

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Imran Khan
2 min read

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
3 min read

US investors eye gold, treasuries, Bitcoin as debt-limit default risk peaks

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon