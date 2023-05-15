close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fed, social media contributed to bank's collapse, says SVB's former CEO

Becker said comparisons by the media between SVB and Silvergate Capital Corp., which announced plans to wind down just days before his bank's seizure, contributed to SVB's failure

Bloomberg
Greg Becker, SVB chief

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Max Reyes
 
The fastest pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in decades combined with negative social media sentiment contributed to the failure of SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank, said Greg Becker, former chief executive officer of the company.
 
“The messaging from the Federal Reserve was that interest rates would remain low and that the inflation that was starting to bubble up would only be ‘transitory,’” Becker said in written testimony prepared for a US Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday focused on Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, both of which were seized by regulators in March. “Indeed, between the start of 2020 and the end of 2021, banks collectively purchased nearly $2.3 trillion of investment securities in this low-yield environment created by the Federal Reserve.”
Silicon Valley Bank catered to the technology-startup ecosystem, and its heavy focus on the sector combined with a portfolio of long-dated bonds that lost value as interest rates climbed made it particularly susceptible to the bank run that prompted regulators to seize the lender. Its failure touched off a number of other bank runs, leading to the seizure of Signature Bank days later and the eventual collapse of First Republic Bank as well.

Becker said comparisons by the media between SVB and Silvergate Capital Corp., which announced plans to wind down just days before his bank’s seizure, contributed to SVB’s failure.
“Silvergate’s failure and the link to SVB caused rumors and misconceptions to spread quickly online, leading to the start of what would become an unprecedented bank run,” Becker said in his testimony. “The next day, the bank run picked up steam. By the end of the day on March 9, $42 billion in deposits were withdrawn from SVB in 10 hours, or roughly $1 million every second.”

Also Read

SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?

SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores

Asia witnesses limited contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank's woes

SVB crisis sends jitters through startup world: Here's what we know

SVB's stranded deposits spread the pain from tech to Napa Valley

Pakistan top military brass hints at Imran Khan's trial under Army Act

World's biggest plant for Ethanol jet fuel expected to open in 2025

WeWork co-founder buys a hip clothing brand, starts a senior center

China launches projects to build 'new-era' marriage, childbearing culture

Samsung Electronics chief meets Elon Musk on possible hi-tech alliance


Becker also acknowledged lapses on the part of SVB raised by auditors and regulators that executives were working to rectify. He pointed to the expansion of the bank’s Treasury management team to enhance risk management as it closed on $100 billion in assets, a level it surpassed in February 2021. 
The bank also sought to hire a chief risk officer with experience running a so-called large financial institution after consultation with the Federal Reserve Board. SVB also looked to improve liquidity in 2022, he said, while noting that regulators said at that time that the bank had sufficient capital and liquidity.

“I never imagined that these unprecedented events could happen to SVB and strongly believe that the leadership team and I made the best decisions we could with the facts, forecasts and outside expert advice available to us at the time,” Becker said. “The takeover of SVB has been personally and professionally devastating, and I am truly sorry for how this has impacted SVB’s employees, clients and shareholders.”
Signature Bank
 
It’s the first time Becker is speaking publicly since March 10, when Silicon Valley Bank was placed into receivership. Executives who ran failed banks have been under intense public scrutiny as turmoil continues to roil the financial sector. Scott Shay, co-founder and former chairman of New York-based Signature Bank, also is set to testify Tuesday, as is Eric Howell, the company’s former president.
Both Shay and Howell said in their written testimony that they believed Signature’s liquidity position would have allowed it to remain open, but that they understood regulators viewed the situation differently.

“Although I disagreed with this decision, I recognize the important role that bank regulators play in our financial system,” Shay said. “My first priority in helping to build Signature Bank was providing excellent service to our customers. I was therefore pleased that the government guaranteed the full amount of our customers’ deposits.”
Topics : Social Media US Federal Reserve Silicon Valley US banks

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ZestMoney founders resign weeks after PhonePe calls off to acquisition

ZestMoney
5 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

Stocks
1 min read

India's exports fall 12.7% in April; trade deficit at 20-month low

trade
4 min read

NCLAT allows withdrawal of CIRP for McLeod Russel India, says IRP

The lush green Avataa tea gardens in The Nilgiris, near Coonoor in South India. Picture Courtesy: Vahdam India
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: New Karnataka CM will be announced in coming 24 hrs, say reports

Congress
6 min read

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
3 min read

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Imran Khan
2 min read

EAM discusses transformations underway in India with Indians in Sweden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon