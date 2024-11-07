Business Standard
Home / World News / 2024 to be world's hottest ever since records began: EU scientists

2024 to be world's hottest ever since records began: EU scientists

The world has not breached that target - which refers to an average global temperature of 1.5C over decades - but C3S now expects the world to exceed the Paris goal around 2030

Climate change drought, famine

Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to prevent global warming surpassing 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), to avoid its worst consequences.Representational Image

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

This year is "virtually certain" to eclipse 2023 as the world's warmest since records began, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Thursday. 
The data was released ahead of next week's U.N. COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, where countries will try to agree a huge increase in funding to tackle climate change. Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has dampened expectations for the talks. 
C3S said that from January to October, the average global temperature had been so high that 2024 was sure to be the world's hottest year - unless the temperature anomaly in the rest of the year plunged to near-zero. 
 
"The fundamental, underpinning cause of this year's record is climate change," C3S Director Carlo Buontempo told Reuters. 
"The climate is warming, generally. It's warming in all continents, in all ocean basins. So we are bound to see those records being broken," he said. 
The scientists said 2024 will also be the first year in which the planet is more than 1.5C hotter than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, when humans began burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump's allies jockeying for high-powered appointments

Tiktok

TikTok's Canadian biz to be dissolved after govt order but app not blocked

Amazon forest

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon drops by nearly 31% compared to last year

Donald Trump

US tech giants brace for AI revamp, antitrust pullback in Trump 2.0

US Colorado wildfires

Biden administration sets stage for 2nd oil, gas auction in Alaska refuge

Carbon dioxide emissions from burning coal, oil and gas are the main cause of global warming. 
Sonia Seneviratne, a climate scientist at public research university ETH Zurich, said she was not surprised by the milestone, and urged governments at COP29 to agree stronger action to wean their economies off CO2-emitting fossil fuels. 
"The limits that were set in the Paris agreement are starting to crumble given the too-slow pace of climate action across the world," Seneviratne said. 
Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to prevent global warming surpassing 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), to avoid its worst consequences. 
The world has not breached that target - which refers to an average global temperature of 1.5C over decades - but C3S now expects the world to exceed the Paris goal around 2030. 
"It's basically around the corner now," Buontempo said. 
Every fraction of temperature increase fuels extreme weather. 
In October, catastrophic flash floods killed hundreds of people in Spain, record wildfires tore through Peru, and flooding in Bangladesh destroyed more than 1 million tons of rice, sending food prices skyrocketing. In the US, Hurricane Milton was also worsened by human-caused climate change. 
C3S' records go back to 1940, which are cross-checked with global temperature records going back to 1850.
 

Also Read

FDI dollar currency cash

COP16: Funding for nature conservation stalls, eyes on pvt investment

A scientific, sustainable way to finance climate goals

Countries should tax oil imports, reduce methane emissions: Climate Group

Climate Change

BASIC bloc slams rich countries for 'leadership void' on climate change

Climate change, global warming

COP29 host Azerbaijan launches climate fund, introduces fossil fuel levy

Mukhtar Babayev

Political direction needed to settle dispute on climate finance: COP29 prez

Topics : UN climate summit COP27

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon