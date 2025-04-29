Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
22 killed, 3 injured in restaurant fire in China's Liaoning province

22 killed, 3 injured in restaurant fire in China's Liaoning province

The fire broke out at 12:25 p.m. (0425 GMT) in a restaurant in a residential area of Liaoning Province's Liaoyang City, state broadcaster CCTV said

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse.

The fire broke out at 12:25 p.m. (0425 GMT), the report said.

Reuters BEIJING
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 A restaurant fire in northeastern China killed 22 people on Tuesday, the official news agency Xinhua said, in the latest in a series of similar deadly incidents around the country. 
Xinhua did not identify the cause of the fire but said President Xi Jinping called it "a deeply sobering lesson" and urged local officials to quickly treat the injured, determine what triggered the blaze and hold those responsible to account. 
The fire broke out at 12:25 p.m. (0425 GMT) in a restaurant in a residential area of Liaoning Province's Liaoyang City, state broadcaster CCTV said. Three people were injured. 
Footage circulating on social media including X and Chinese platform Douyin, unverified by Reuters, showed bright orange flames engulfing a storefront on street level alongside scores of parked vehicles. Smoke was seen billowing out as paramedics tended to people on stretchers. 
 
Hao Peng, secretary of Liaoning's provincial ruling party committee, said 22 fire trucks and 85 firefighters were deployed to the scene. Hao said the on-site rescue work had been completed and people had been evacuated. 

It was the latest in a spate of similar incidents across the country in recent years. In April, 20 people were killed in a fire that broke out in an apartment for the elderly at a nursing home in the northern province of Hebei. 
Gas leaks caused at least two high-profile explosions in residential areas last year, with a blast at a restaurant in Hebei province killing two people and injuring 26 in March, and an explosion in a highrise building in southern Shenzhen province in September killing one person.
First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

