23 dead, dozen injured in fire, explosion at northwestern Mexico store

The fire occurred in downtown Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state, Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo said in a video posted on social media

Explosion

Representative Image: Images circulating on social media show a massive fire engulfing the Waldo's store. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Mexico City
Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fire and explosion at a convenience store in northwestern Mexico on Saturday killed at least 23 people, including children, and injured 12 others, state authorities said.

The fire occurred in downtown Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state, Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo said in a video posted on social media.

Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Salas Chvez provided the death toll and said the injured were taken to six hospitals in Hermosillo.

Salas Chvez said preliminary investigations showed the deaths were caused by inhalation of toxic gases.

At this time we have no indication that leads us to presume the fire was intentional, he said, noting authorities had not ruled out any line of investigation.

 

Images circulating on social media show a massive fire engulfing the Waldo's store. One video showed a burned man collapsing onto the asphalt a few metres (yards) from the store entrance.

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

