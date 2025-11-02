Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Thousands lose power supply after Russia attacks Ukraine's frontline region

Thousands lose power supply after Russia attacks Ukraine's frontline region

As winter nears, Russia has stepped up missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's power grid, triggering outages and forcing Kyiv's emergency crews to race to repair damage and manage rolling blackouts

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

The attack on Zaporizhzhia left two people wounded and reduced buildings to rubble | AP/PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly 60,000 people were deprived of power supply after Russia's overnight air attack on Ukraine's frontline region of Zaporizhzhia, while two people were killed in the southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday. 
As winter nears, Russia has stepped up missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's power grid, triggering outages and forcing Kyiv's emergency crews to race to repair damage and manage rolling blackouts. 
The attack on Zaporizhzhia left two people wounded and reduced buildings to rubble, the regional governor, Ivan Federov, said on the Telegram messaging app. 
"Crews will restore power as soon as the security situation allows," Fedorov said on Telegram, where he posted nighttime photographs of buildings with facades and windows torn off. 
 
Zaporizhzhia endures near-daily Russian artillery, missile and drone strikes that have destroyed homes, crippled utilities and killed scores, as Moscow pressures Ukraine's defences and disrupts links between its south and the rest of the country.

Also Read

Putin Trump meeting

US cancels Trump-Putin Budapest meeting over Russia's 'maximalist' demands

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

Ukraine ramps up long-range drone strikes, targeting Russian energy sites

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia strikes Ukraine's power grid again, killing two and causing outages

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin claims Russian forces have surrounded 2 Ukrainian cities, Kyiv denies

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump asks Pentagon to speed up nuclear weapons' trials after Russia tests

Fedorov said the overnight attack wounded two people. 
Russia's 800 strikes on 18 settlements in the region killed one person and injured three over the 24 hours into Sunday morning, he added. 
Two people died as a result of Russia's overnight drone attack on Odesa on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Telegram. 
Separately, the death toll from a Russian air attack that set ablaze a shop in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday has risen to four and includes two boys aged 11 and 14, the region's acting governor said. 
There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attacks. 
Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in 2022, but thousands have been killed in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sudan civil war crisis

What's happening in Sudan? Inside the conflict that left over 150,000 dead

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump plays nice with Asian allies stung by tariffs, repeated threats

Stabbing

Multiple people stabbed on train in UK's Cambridgeshire, 2 men arrested

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

What did Trump, Xi agree to on tariffs, export controls, and fentanyl

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria over killing of Christians

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon