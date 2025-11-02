Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Multiple people stabbed on train in UK's Cambridgeshire, 2 men arrested

Multiple people stabbed on train in UK's Cambridgeshire, 2 men arrested

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to social media to condemn the appalling incident and urged people to follow police advice

Stabbing

A number of people have been taken to hospital, the police said. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Multiple people were stabbed on a train in the UK's Cambridgeshire, following which armed police intercepted the train and arrested two men in connection with the incident on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said its officers are working with British Transport Police (BTP) after they intercepted the train in Huntingdon and the injured were taken to hospital.

We were called at 7:39 pm (local time) with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in a statement.

Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital, the police said.

 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to social media to condemn the appalling incident and urged people to follow police advice.

Also Read

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Central Railway to run 1,702 special trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja

train accident

Fire breaks out in Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath in Punjab, one injured

Northern Railways

Northern Railways cancels 46 trains as heavy rain, floods disrupt services

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: Local train services on harbour line restored after 15 hours

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Indian Railways likely to hike train fares across classes from July 1premium

"The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning, said Starmer.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police, he said.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was deeply saddened to hear about the stabbings in Huntingdon and urged people to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage.

Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody. I am receiving regular updates on the investigation, she said.

A "large-scale response" has been deployed by the East of England Ambulance Service, which said numerous ambulances, tactical commanders and its Hazardous Area Response Team were rushed to the scene.

Critical care teams, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, attended and confirmed transporting multiple patients to hospital.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said that the incident "seems to be a brutal mass attack".

"My thoughts are with all those injured or affected and the emergency services responding. The police and government should provide an update on what happened and who has been arrested as soon as possible, he said.

Roads leading into the town of Huntingdon and London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates the rail network in the region, have been severely disrupted while emergency services deal with the aftermath of the stabbings.

A witness who was on the train was quoted by Sky News' as saying that he saw someone moving through his carriage saying: "They've got a knife, I've been stabbed."  "They were making their way through the carriage to get away from the suspects. They were extremely bloodied," the man told the channel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

What did Trump, Xi agree to on tariffs, export controls, and fentanyl

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria over killing of Christians

Donald Trump, Trump, Xi Jinping

Trump hails 'G2 meeting' with Xi Jinping as great step toward lasting peace

Egypt Tourism Minister, Sherif Fathy

Billion-dollar Grand Egyptian Museum to show Egypt's ancient civilisation

US China flag, US-China flag

China to suspend some rare earth curbs, probes on US chip companies

Topics : train Britain Arrested

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon