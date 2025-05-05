Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 3 killed, 9 missing as small boat capsizes off San Diego: Coast Guard

3 killed, 9 missing as small boat capsizes off San Diego: Coast Guard

Pangas are open boats designed for fishing but commonly used by smugglers

The Coast Guard said on X that it was searching for nine missing people in the water about 24 km north of downtown San Diego. | Representational

AP San Diego
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Three people were killed, four injured and nine others are missing after a small boat overturned early Monday in the ocean off San Diego, sheriff's officials said.

Agencies including the US Coast Guard responded around 6:30 am following reports of a capsized panga-style boat near Torrey Pines State Beach, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The Coast Guard said on X that it was searching for nine missing people in the water about 24 km north of downtown San Diego.

Pangas are open boats designed for fishing but commonly used by smugglers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

