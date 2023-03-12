JUST IN
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology
United States: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa, says USGS

The earthquake occurred at 04:39:11 (UTC+05:30) and hit Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, at a depth of 75.9 km, the USGS informed

Guatemala | Earthquake | United States

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Guatemala is a country in Central America.

The earthquake occurred at 04:39:11 (UTC+05:30) and hit Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, at a depth of 75.9 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 13.784°N and 90.546°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 12:51 IST

