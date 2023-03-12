United States: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa, says USGS

An of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Iztapa, on Sunday, the Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Guatemala is a country in Central America.

The earthquake occurred at 04:39:11 (UTC+05:30) and hit Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, at a depth of 75.9 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 13.784°N and 90.546°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

