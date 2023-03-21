An earthquake of 4.7-magnitude struck Peru's Atiquipa, says USGS

-
-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 41 km south-south-west of Atiquipa, Peru on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Peru is a country in western South America.
The earthquake occurred at 00:31:01 (UTC+05:30) and hit Atiquipa, Peru on Tuesday, at a depth of 20.6 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 16.135°S and 74.532°W, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 09:21 IST
