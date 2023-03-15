JUST IN
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Western China's Hotan town, says USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, China on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

ANI  Asia 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, China on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western China.

The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC+05:30) and hit Hotan, China on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details awaited.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 10:45 IST

