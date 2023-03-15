4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Western China's Hotan town, says USGS

-
-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, China on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western China.
The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC+05:30) and hit Hotan, China on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet.
Further details awaited.
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 10:45 IST
