4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Western China's Hotan town, says USGS

An of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western .

The occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC+05:30) and hit Hotan, on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)