World News / '44 vandalism incidents against shrines reported in B'desh since August 4'

'44 vandalism incidents against shrines reported in B'desh since August 4'

The incidents include vandalism and attacks on shrines and devotees, looting of shrine properties, and setting fire, the statement released by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus' Press Wing stated

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

The Bangladesh Police said that steps have been taken to solve the issues locally by arranging peace meetings with the confronting parties | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

A total of 44 incidents of vandalism on 40 shrines (Mazar/Sufi graveyards, dargahs) have been reported to the Bangladesh Police from across the country since August 4 last year.

The incidents include vandalism and attacks on shrines and devotees, looting of shrine properties, and setting fire to the shrines, the statement released by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus' Press Wing stated.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus reaffirmed that the government holds a "zero-tolerance policy" towards attacks on shrines and authorities have been directed to take stringent actions against those responsible.

The highest number of incidents has been reported in Dhaka Division, which is 17, whereas 10 and seven attack incidents have been reported, respectively, in Chattogram Division and Mymensing Division. Four attacks were carried out on a single shrine in the Sherpur District under the Mymensingh Division.

 

According to the police, legal actions have been taken in all of the 44 attack incidents. These actions include the filing of 15 regular cases and 29 general diaries (GDs) with different police stations on receiving complaints from the aggrieved persons or suo moto by the police.

A total of 23 culprits have been arrested in those criminal cases. Charge sheets have already been submitted to the court in two regular cases. Investigations in 13 other regular cases and 29 general diaries are going on now, the police said.

"The police have taken all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of the shrines (Mazar, Dargah) across the country. All the aggrieved persons have been requested to file complaints with the police," the statement read.

The Bangladesh Police said that steps have been taken to solve the issues locally by arranging peace meetings with the confronting parties. Sensitisation programmes have also been emphasised, keeping the participation of mass people and Islamic leaders through community policing efforts, it said.

"The Interim Government holds a zero-tolerance policy towards any attacks on the shrines. All the police units have been ordered to investigate the cases stringently and arrest all the persons involved in the attack incidents. The government attaches the highest importance to the safety and security of the establishments (Mazars & Dargahs) in the country," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh attacks Muhammad Yunus

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

