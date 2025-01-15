Business Standard

Will take up Bangladesh embankment issue with Centre: Tripura CM Saha

State's fisheries minister Sudhangshu Das, who hails from Unakoti district, said the matter is international and a few patches of the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura are still unfenced

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

The assurance came after Congress legislator Birajit Sinha drew Saha's attention on the matter. | Photo: X/@DrManikSaha2

Press Trust of India Agartala
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday assured the Tripura Assembly he will take up with the Centre the issue of Bangladesh government's move to build a massive embankment opposite Kailashahar subdivision in the state's Unakoti district.

The assurance came after Congress legislator Birajit Sinha drew Saha's attention on the matter.

"The Bangladesh government has been constructing a massive embankment opposite Kailashahar. We have a 40-year-old embankment at Rangaoti. If our embankment is not strengthened on an urgent basis, people will suffer in case of floods," Singh said.

State's fisheries minister Sudhangshu Das, who hails from Unakoti district, said the matter is international and a few patches of the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura are still unfenced leading to cattle smuggling in bordering areas.

 

"This is an international matter. I have already sent reports to Delhi suggesting strengthening of embankments. I will refer the matter to the Centre again", Saha assured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties Bangladesh Tripura

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

