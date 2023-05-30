close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

56% businesses report at least one scam a year on LinkedIn: Report

A recent report has shown that nearly 56 per cent of businesses on the platform have experienced at least one scam this year

BS Web Team New Delhi
forensic audit, fraud, defaults, scam

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fake job offers and phishing scams are becoming more prevalent on LinkedIn, with 56 per cent of businesses worldwide having experienced at least one LinkedIn scam this year, according to a recent report.
The scams can be categorised into two main types: those targeting individuals by pretending to be LinkedIn users and those operating at the company level by impersonating existing organisations to gain credibility.

The most popular type of scam on LinkedIn is the fake job offer, accounting for 48 per cent of reported cases. Additionally, 48 per cent of victims cited a damaged reputation as the leading outcome of falling for these scams. 
These findings were revealed by NordLayer, a network security solution for businesses. 

The study found that 45 per cent of companies are aware of scammers on LinkedIn using their organisation's brand name.
The report explains that LinkedIn's main purpose in building professional networks and careers creates an ideal environment for scammers to post seemingly legitimate job offers in order to collect personal information or money. With 117 job applications submitted per second on the platform, fraudsters exploit this high activity to their advantage.

Also Read

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Here's how banks are coping with surge in cyber attacks, phishing, fraud

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

Rising online frauds: Gurugram woman loses Rs 76 lakh in movie review scam

LinkedIn India's membership crosses 100 million, second largest after US

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

'Shocked' UK PM Rishi Sunak clamps down on free vapes for children

Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning

Imran appears before Pak's anti-terrorism court; submits bonds in 4 cases

Bezos prepares prenuptial pact with Sanchez to protect his $138 bn fortune


LinkedIn phishing is another common scam, where actors impersonate well-known companies or professionals using fake profiles to send unsolicited messages or emails, seeking sensitive information.
The research data reveals that over one-third of survey respondents were aware of multiple LinkedIn fraud cases using their organisation's name. Interestingly, smaller companies reported the least active scam outreach, with 52 per cent of respondents confirming that no one in their organisation had experienced such scams. 

However, the report also highlights that organisations with LinkedIn company profiles may have a higher likelihood of encountering such scams, with 47 per cent of respondents indicating that their employees were likely to be engaged in these schemes.
Topics : LinkedIn BS Web Reports Job offer scams

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

56% businesses report at least one scam a year on LinkedIn: Report

forensic audit, fraud, defaults, scam
2 min read

Mensa Brands lays off 30 from recently-bought India Lifestyle Network

Image via Shutterstock
1 min read

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

HDFC Life
2 min read

Deepender Hooda appeals to wrestlers not to throw medals into Ganga

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with MP Deepender Hooda | Photo: PTI
1 min read

Politicians throng Shahbad Dairy victim's house to condole with family

Kejriwal
3 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Arrest Brij or we'll be back,' protesting wrestlers give 5 day time

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Ex-PM Imran Khan summoned in Lahore Corps Commander House attack case

Imran Khan
3 min read

Drones hit Moscow buildings, several downed on approach, says officials

drone
1 min read

Explained: Why spending cuts may not shake the economy of United States

US President Joe Biden
5 min read

Sri Lanka to import 1 mn eggs daily from India to meet market demand

Egg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon