Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning

Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT

AP London
Artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Scientists and tech industry leaders issued a new warning Tuesday about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind.

Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war, said the statement posted online.

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, were among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement, which was posted on the Center for AI Safety's website.

More than 1,000 researchers and technologists, including Elon Musk, signed a letter earlier this year calling for a six-month pause on AI development because, they said, it poses profound risks to society and humanity.

Countries around the world are scrambling to come up with regulations for the developing technology, with the European Union blazing the trail with its AI Act expected to be approved later this year.



First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

