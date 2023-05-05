close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Here's how banks are coping with surge in cyber attacks, phishing, fraud

An RBI report on financial stability highlighted that the overall number of online banking frauds and card frauds increased from 1,532 in H1FY22 to 2,321 in H1FY23

BS Web Team New Delhi
banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 1:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With a surge in online frauds, large banks are working extra hard to raise awareness among customers as well as their own employees, the Financial Express (FE) reported.
These lenders are aggressively working towards eliminating the threats of online fraud.

In the past one year, HDFC Bank has sent more than 8.5 million emails and 20 million messages to customers to spread awareness on how to avoid scamsters, Ravi Santhanam, the chief marketing officer (CMO) at the bank, told FE.
The bank also carried out over 5,900 training programme on fraud awareness and secure banking, covering more than 62,500 customers. From newspaper advertisements, net banking, and digital media, to bank applications, the lender is using whatever channel is available to increase the reach of awareness campaigns.

Similarly, ICICI Bank asks customers to check every transaction via SMS or email alerts and report to the bank on irregularities. The bank also sends reminders to customers to stay vigilant and warns them not to share OTP, URN, password, CVV with anyone, a spokesperson from the bank told FE.
The latest move by the bank is a new feature in its iMobile Pay app, which does not allow any screen-sharing application, the report said.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

829 mn cyber attacks blocked; 59% of targeted websites in India: Indusface

What is credit score? Why is it important?

Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

Demand for 5 days of work at banks hits speed bumps, likely to take time

RBI updates KYC instructions on wire transfers for banks, institutions

Global finance dominated by few currencies, need to de-risk: RBI DG

ADB to explore risk-factored approach for lending to developing nations: FM


Many big lenders are also collaborating with influencers and actors to spread awareness regarding online banking frauds.
The challenges from online frauds have only increased with scamsters bringing in newer techniques like impersonating an employer, using dark web for cyberattacks and using social engineering techniques.  

One such example is the 'Boss Scam', where the frauds impersonate a top company official to trick employees in transferring money, buying gifts or clicking on suspicious links, the report said.
Quoting V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO at IDFC First Bank, the report said that these online frauds are a “very serious issue” and the IDFC First Bank is spreading awareness among customers via website, mobile application, and other means to insist on an OTP (one-time password) for certain transactions and SIM-binding, and so on. The bank has also introduced a penalty for employees for clicking on a phishing link.

The Financial Stability Report released in December 2022 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed an overall decrease in the amount lost to banking frauds from Rs 36,316 crore in H1FY22 (April-September) to Rs 19,485 crore in H1FY23.
However, fraud from card and internet banking increased from Rs 60 crore in H1FY22 to Rs 87 crore in H1FY23.

The RBI report highlighted that the overall number of online banking frauds and card frauds increased from 1,532 in H1FY22 to 2,321 in H1FY23.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Financial phishing Banks BS Web Reports Cyber fraud Cyber fraud transactions online frauds

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

rupee, loan, indian rupee
5 min read
Premium

Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

A trophy cabinet at your home or office will impress visitors and be your pride
5 min read

Demand for 5 days of work at banks hits speed bumps, likely to take time

banks
2 min read
Premium

Want to benefit from downturn in interest rates? Go for a dynamic bond fund

funds
4 min read

RBI updates KYC instructions on wire transfers for banks, institutions

rbi, reserve bank of india
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Seeking alpha? Go for factor-based fund, limit exposure to 15-20%

fund
4 min read
Premium

Want to benefit from downturn in interest rates? Go for a dynamic bond fund

funds
4 min read

Demand for 5 days of work at banks hits speed bumps, likely to take time

banks
2 min read

ADB to explore risk-factored approach for lending to developing nations: FM

Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read
Premium

Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

A trophy cabinet at your home or office will impress visitors and be your pride
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon