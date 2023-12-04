Sensex (2.05%)
6 citizens killed fighting for Russian Army against Ukraine: Nepal govt

Nepal has also requested Russia not to recruit its citizens into the Russian army and if any Nepali nationals have been recruited, to immediately return them to Nepal

Photo: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Six Nepalese nationals serving in the Russian Army have been killed in the war with Ukraine, the government announced on Monday, urging Moscow not to recruit Nepali citizens into its forces.
Nepal's Foreign Ministry in a statement identified the deceased as Pritam Karki of Syangja, Ganga Raj Moktan of Ilam, Raj Kumar Karki of Dolakha, Rupak Karki of Kapilvastu, Dewan Rai of Kaski and Sandeep Thapaliya of Gorkha.
The ministry has requested Russia to send the bodies of the Nepalis killed in the Russia-Ukraine war and provide compensation to the victims' families, the statement said.
Nepal has also requested Russia not to recruit its citizens into the Russian army and if any Nepali nationals have been recruited, to immediately return them to Nepal.
The ministry also said that diplomatic efforts are on to release one Nepalese who has been made hostage by the Ukraine while serving in the Russian Army.
It has also appealed to the general public to travel to Russia only with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the Department of Consular Services under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs except for those who are involved in government work, scholarship of the Russian government and those in a profession or business.
It is believed that around 200 Nepalis are currently serving in the Russian Army in different capacities despite the government's request not to risk lives there, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
Similarly, according to foreign ministry officials, some Nepali youths are also serving in the Ukrainian Army, but their exact number is not known, the paper added.
Earlier, several videos circulating on social media showed Nepali youths serving in Russian and Ukrainian armies. The videos claimed they could earn up to Rs 400,000 a month, the paper added.
Nepal only allows recruitment in the Indian and British Army in line with bilateral agreements with the respective countries.

Topics : Nepal Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine civil war

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

