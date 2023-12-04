Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Hillary advocates climate resilience in India, calls for local solutions

"This is not just a health issue; it is an economic issue, a social issue, a political issue that I'm thrilled we are really raising the visibility up," Clinton said

Hillary Clinton

Addressing a session on Empowering Communities: Women at the Heart of Climate Resilience at global climate talks COP28 on Sunday, Hillary Clinton highlighted the critical need for gender-responsive climate policies

Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton highlighted the critical need for gender-responsive climate policies, with a particular emphasis on the challenges faced by women in India.
Addressing a session on Empowering Communities: Women at the Heart of Climate Resilience at global climate talks COP28 on Sunday, Clinton pointed out that extreme heat, largely driven by climate change, is a powerful and accelerating threat to livelihoods, human health, and our social fabric, and its impacts are disproportionately harmful and costly to women.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
She highlighted the critical need for gender-responsive climate policies, with a particular emphasis on the challenges faced by women in India.
"So extreme heat has to be viewed as one of the most dangerous results of changing climate, especially in India. It is happening, and we know it's happening. And while we race to find big changes and transitions, we have to worry about what's happening on the ground with so many millions of people, especially women in India," Clinton said, acknowledging the unique vulnerabilities women faced by women in the country.
Drawing upon her longstanding association with the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) in India, the former US first lady illuminated the multi-faceted impact of extreme heat on women working in the informal sector.
"This is not just a health issue; it is an economic issue, a social issue, a political issue that I'm thrilled we are really raising the visibility up," Clinton said, underscoring the integral role women play in the Indian informal sector engaged in labour-intensive occupations.
The 76-year-old ex-Democratic Party presidential nominee noted the opposition to women's rights and opportunities and went on to cite a recent statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping, urging women to focus on marriage and childbearing.
Clinton expressed worry about leaders in various countries sending a message for women to leave the workforce, stay at home, and have more children.

Also Read

Hillary Clinton at COP28 climate talks calls for insurance sector reform

India should not take new commitments at COP28 climate talks in Dubai: GTRI

Trump's prosecution threat follows years of attacking democratic traditions

COP28: PM Modi emplanes for his visit to UAE for UN climate talks

PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler at COP28 amid navy veterans' death row

Spotify axes 17% of workforce in third round of layoffs this year

US nearly out of funds for Ukraine aid, White House warns Congress

Netanyahu's trial in corruption case to resume under shadow of Gaza war

Ukrainian diplomats negotiate climate change at COP28 summit in Dubai

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Turkey; No damage, injuries reported

"We observe legislative changes that diminish women's roles, pushing them to step back from the economy and eroding the rights of women striving for equality," Clinton remarked.
Reema Nanavaty, Director of SEWA, joined Clinton in shedding light on the challenges faced by Indian women workers due to climate shocks.
Nanavaty elaborated on the difficulties encountered by those involved in street vending, construction, and other labour-intensive occupations.
"I think there's an urgent need for this Global Climate Resilience Fund for women, especially in India. This will be the first of its kind, a fund for the Global South, and this is a bottom-up fund," Nanavaty emphasised, aligning with Clinton's call for a targeted and comprehensive initiative to address the impact of extreme heat on women workers in India.
Both Clinton and Nanavaty highlighted the urgent need for actionable solutions and advocated for a unified appeal for global collaboration to create a sustainable and resilient future for women in India and beyond.
The global climate talks are taking place in Dubai and have seen participation from over 100,000 people from 198 countries. PTI UZM GRS AKJ

(This story was produced as part of the 2023 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organised by Internews' Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hillary Clinton Climate Change talks COP27 India women

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon