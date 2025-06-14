Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Above-ground part of Iran's main nuclear site destroyed: UN nuclear chief

Above-ground part of Iran's main nuclear site destroyed: UN nuclear chief

The main centrifuge facility underground did not appear to have been hit, but the loss of power could have damaged the infrastructure

United Nations

Iran retaliated late on Friday by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that Israeli strikes destroyed the above-ground section of Iran's main nuclear facility at Natanz. He said all the electrical infrastructure and emergency power generators were destroyed as well as a section of the facility where uranium was enriched up to 60 per cent.

The main centrifuge facility underground did not appear to have been hit, but the loss of power could have damaged the infrastructure there, he said.

Israel launched blistering attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure on Friday, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to attack key facilities and kill top generals and scientists -- a barrage it said was necessary before its adversary got any closer to building an atomic weapon.

 

Iran retaliated late on Friday by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel, where explosions flared in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook the buildings below.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Los Angeles

Marines take over some security in LA as cities prep for 'No Kings' rallies

Israel claims striking nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran yet to respond

Israel claims striking nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran yet to respond

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar, Iranian counterpart Araghchi discuss latest situation

US President Donald Trump

Israel-Iran Highlights: Trump says it's unclear if Iran has nuclear program, Israel continues attack

Los Angeles

200 Marines moved into Los Angeles to protect federal property, personnel

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Iran Iran nuclear agreement unsc UN Security Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon