Israel-Iran LIVE updates: Israelis may need to spend extended time in bomb shelters, says Netanyahu
Israel-Iran news LIVE news updates: A new explosion was heard at a key uranium enrichment site in central Iran on Friday morning, hours after Israel launched air strikes against the Islamic country
Israel-Iran news live updates: Israel carried out air strikes on Iran early Friday, targeting military sites and a nuclear facility. The move followed warnings from US President Donald Trump about the risk of a "massive conflict" in the region.
Explosions were heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Friday morning, according to state television. It reported that Iran’s air defence systems were at “100 percent operational capacity.”
Netanyahu hails 'successful opening strike'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the operation, calling it a “successful opening strike".
He claimed that the attack had killed senior Iranian military commanders. Netanyahu also urged the public to "adhere to military guidance on public safety measures."
Israel has long viewed Iran as a serious threat. The country relies heavily on US military and diplomatic backing. Last year, Israeli forces targeted Iranian air defences, and since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, Netanyahu has pledged to act with "less restraint" against threats linked to Tehran.
Top Iranian commander reportedly killed
According to Iranian state media, General Hossein Salami, head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, was killed in the Israeli strikes. The Associated Press cited Iranian television confirming his death near a nuclear site.
The same reports said that several top Iranian military officials and scientists were also killed in the attack. In response, some senior Israeli officials have reportedly been relocated to secret locations.
Iran vows retaliation
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned the Israeli strikes. He warned that Israel would face “a severe punishment,” according to a statement from Iranian state media.
The United States, Israel, and other Western nations have long accused Iran of attempting to build nuclear weapons. Iran has disputed these claims.
10:43 AM
At least 16 Air India flights diverted due to Iran airspace closure after Israel strike
The affected services include multiple flights from New York to Delhi, as well as from Delhi and Mumbai to London and New York, among others. Air India, citing passenger safety, confirmed on X that the Iranian airspace restrictions disrupted several transatlantic and European routes.
10:07 AM
Trump administration seeks to distance US from Israeli strikes on Iran
President Donald Trump's administration sought to distance the United States from Israel's strikes on Iran, attacks that are likely to complicate Trump's drive for a nuclear deal with Tehran.
