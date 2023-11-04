close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Afghan PM appeals Pakistan to not 'expel Afghans in an undignified manner'

"If their (Pakistan) reason is to expel undocumented migrants only, then why are they humiliating the refugees, stealing their property, and destroying their houses?" he added

Afghanistan, kabul, economy

Photo: Reuters

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Pakistan announced to expel nearly 2 million Afghan refugees, Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund said that the action is against international laws, reported TOLO News.
PM Akhund in a video message, appealed Pakistan to not "expel Afghans in an undignified manner, to not harass Afghans and to give them sufficient time so that they can return in a dignified manner."
"If their (Pakistan) reason is to expel undocumented migrants only, then why are they humiliating the refugees, stealing their property, and destroying their houses?" he added.
He further warned Pakistan of further consequences of the mistreatment of Afghan refugees, TOLO News reported.
"You (Pakistan) are a neighbour, you should think about the future," he stressed.
Earlier, US National Security spokesperson John Kirby said that Washington wants to see all nations do "what they can to help refugees and asylum seekers."
Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General's Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN is appealing to Pakistan to continue its protection of all "vulnerable" Afghans who sought safety in the country, reported TOLO News.
This comes as the Pakistan caretaker government announced October 31 as the deadline for Afghan refugees to leave the country.
The deadline called for nearly 2 million Afghan refugees to leave Pakistan or they will face forced deportation.
However, the decision sparked global criticisms with many human rights organizations calling on Islamabad to reverse the planned action, according to TOLO News.
Moreover, many Afghan refugees complained about mistreatment by Pakistan's police while being deported.
Abdul Rahim Mahajar, an Afghan refugee, said, "These people are being very cruel to us. If they had given us 4 or 5 months more, we could have spent the winter here in comfort."
"Then, God willing, we would have gone back to our country," another Afghan refugee said.
Earlier on Friday, Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed acting Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid has criticized the Pakistan caretaker government's treatment of Afghan refugees.

Also Read

Unjust, unfair: Taliban on Pakistan's decision to expel Afghan refugees

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

Hamid Karzai urges Taliban to reopen schools, universities for girls

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

Nepal earthquake: Death toll rises to 132; PM Dahal meets affected people

India stands with Nepal, ready to extend all possible help: PM Modi

Pakistan's Mianwali Training Air Base attacked; 3 gunmen killed in response

Bangladesh PM Hasina appears on Time Cover, says tough to overthrow her

Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid to Gaza

Mujahid in an audio clip, called on the Pakistan government to not "be cruel to the Afghans, not seize their personal property and assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Taliban Pakistan Afghanistan

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon