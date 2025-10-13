Monday, October 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Airbus expects supply progress; Spirit deal to close in fourth quarter

Airbus expects supply progress; Spirit deal to close in fourth quarter

The European planemaker is also on its way towards a longer-term goal of increasing underlying output of narrow-body jets to 75 a month in 2027

Airbus

Industry sources have said Airbus struggled over that time to persuade some suppliers to step up investments for plans that may not materialise, as targets were repeatedly extended. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters PARIS
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airbus has seen a marked improvement in confidence and performance from its suppliers, all of whom are ready to support the company's target of increasing deliveries by 7% to some 820 jets this year, a senior company official said on Monday.
 
The European planemaker is also on its way towards a longer-term goal of increasing underlying output of narrow-body jets to 75 a month in 2027, Florent Massou dit Labaquere, executive vice-president for operations, told reporters. 
Massou was speaking as the world's largest planemaker prepared to inaugurate a second U.S. assembly line for A320neo-family jets in Mobile, Alabama, later on Monday. Airbus also plans a similar expansion in China in coming weeks. 
 
He said the expanded network of 10 assembly lines would be sufficient to meet production targets, despite a shift in demand toward the larger A321neo, which requires more time to build. 
In 2021, Airbus set out plans to almost double output of narrow-body jets from 40 a month to 75 by 2025. It has kept the target but gradually pushed the date back by two years due to industry-wide bottlenecks and delays. 

Also Read

Airbus

Airbus A320 overtakes Boeing 737 to become most-delivered jetliner ever

Tata Advanced Systems

Airbus, Tata to set up India's first private helicopter plant in Karnataka

SpiceJet

SpiceJet signs lease to induct wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 in its fleet

Airbus

Airbus directors to visit Delhi as govt pushes for Make in India plans

Vaishnaw

Airbus sourcing over $1 bn components from 100 India suppliers: Vaishnaw

Industry sources have said Airbus struggled over that time to persuade some suppliers to step up investments for plans that may not materialise, as targets were repeatedly extended. 
But Massou indicated suppliers were more upbeat. 
"I've seen a completely different picture with a lot of suppliers that understand where we are, that witness the stability we had in terms of planning for the last few months," he said. 
Massou said Airbus aims to complete the carve-up with Boeing of supplier Spirit AeroSystems by the end of the year. "The deal is progressing; we expect to close in Q4," he told reporters. 
The production comments echo those of a Boeing official who last week told a conference that supply chains had stabilised.
"The fact that this year we've been executing to our plan, and maybe in some cases exceeding it, gives our suppliers the confidence they need to invest in their own businesses," marketing vice-president Darren Hulst told the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT). 
Suppliers say Airbus is currently producing at 63 planes a month, partially by absorbing inventory. "The nervousness will be what happens towards year-end," a senior supplier said.

More From This Section

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 11, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Vijay Mallya discontinues bankruptcy annulment application in UK

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump on track to meet Xi Jinping in South Korea, says Bessent

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump urges Israel's president Herzog to pardon Netanyahu

Donald Trump, Trump

US ready to make deal with Iran when Tehran is ready, says Donald Trump

flight

Plane crash along Massachusetts highway forces closure of roadway

Topics : Aviation News Airbus Telecom industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionHCL Tech Q2 ResultsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon