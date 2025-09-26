Friday, September 26, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet signs lease to induct wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 in its fleet

SpiceJet signs lease to induct wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 in its fleet

SpiceJet has signed a lease to add an Airbus A340 to its fleet, with the aircraft expected to arrive in India by September-end and begin operations in October under a wet lease model

Photo: Pexels

SpiceJet said that it intends to keep the wide-body in its fleet beyond a year. It added that it is also in advanced talks to lease a second A340. Photo: Pexels

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it has signed a lease agreement to induct an Airbus A340 aircraft into its fleet to increase capacity amid rising passenger demand.
 
The plane is expected to arrive in India by the end of September and will enter service in the first week of October, the airline said in a BSE filing.
 
“We are thrilled to introduce the Airbus A340 into our fleet as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our service offerings and expand our domestic and international network. This aircraft will allow us to tap into new markets and expand our international footprint," said Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer of SpiceJet. 
 
 
It added that the aircraft will initially be operated under a wet lease and later transition to a damp lease, subject to regulatory clearance. Wet leasing is an arrangement where the lessor provides an aircraft and the crew, too. So here, the lessor is responsible for the operational maintenance of the flight. Meanwhile, a damp lease is an aircraft leasing arrangement where the lessor provides the plane along with the flight crew, but does not supply the cabin crew, maintenance, or insurance.
 
SpiceJet said that it intends to keep the wide-body in its fleet beyond a year. It added that it is also in advanced talks to lease a second A340. This development comes soon after the airline announced its plan to induct 18 Boeing 737s, including four 737 MAX aircraft, into its fleet from October 2025.
 
Shares of SpiceJet were down 1.8 per cent at ₹29.81 apiece on the BSE at 2.24 pm.
 

More From This Section

JSW Steel, JSW

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's ₹19,700 cr resolution plan for BPSL

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

TPREL, Bank of Baroda partner to provide solar financing for MSMEs

Maruti, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki showroom

With $57 bn valuation, Maruti becomes 8th most valuable carmaker globally

Hero MotoCorp

IIT Madras, Hero MotoCorp join hands for research, mobility solutions

JSW

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's takeover plan for Bhushan Power & Steel

Topics : SpiceJet Airbus aircraft BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon