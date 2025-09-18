Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Airbus sourcing over $1 bn components from 100 India suppliers: Vaishnaw

Airbus sourcing over $1 bn components from 100 India suppliers: Vaishnaw

Jürgen Westermeier, Airbus' managing director for India and South Asia, said the company will set up a centre of excellence for research and development at Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

Vaishnaw

Image credit: @AshwiniVaishnaw

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said Europe's Airbus is currently sourcing more than $1 billion in components from over 100 Indian suppliers. He posted the information after meeting with Jürgen Westermeier, Airbus' managing director for India and South Asia on Thursday to discuss the company's manufacturing plans in the country.
 
"Glad to know from Mr. Jürgen Westermeier, MD, Airbus India that Airbus is sourcing more than $1 billion worth components and has over 100 Indian suppliers," Vaishnaw said on social media site X.
 
Westermeier also informed the minister that the European planemaker plans to set up a centre of excellence for research and development at Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.
   
"With strong design capabilities, it will soon set up an R&D Centre of Excellence at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya." Vaishnaw wrote.
 

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to start 6 weekly direct flights on Athens route by early Jan 2026

Airbus

Airbus picks Mahindra Aerostructures to make H125 helicopter main fuselage

Airbus

Airbus appoints Jrgen Westermeier as President, MD for India, South Asia

An Airbus A380 airplane during its maiden flight in France in 2005.

World's biggest passenger jet, Airbus A380, is becoming costly to maintain

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

The multinational aviation company employs more than 3,600 people across its different locations, including over 1,500 highly skilled IT professionals who provide technology solutions to support its business operations.
 
In 2023, Airbus had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for development of academic curricula, faculty, industrial experience, training and scholarships, and collaboration with international institutes.
 
Currently, the aviation major’s Bengaluru centre is its second-largest digital hub worldwide, second only to the headquarters in Toulouse, France.
 
Manufacturing plans
 
Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) inaugurated the C-295 Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara on 28 October 2024. Under this programme, 56 C-295 aircraft have been ordered by the Indian Air Force, with 40 to be assembled in India and 16 delivered directly from Spain.
 
Airbus currently sources over $1.4 billion worth of components and services annually from India and has set a target to raise this figure to around $2 billion by 2030, according to a Reuters report.
 
In addition to the C-295 project, Airbus is expanding its partnerships in the helicopter segment. Mahindra Aerostructures was awarded, by Airbus, the main-fuselage manufacturing contract for the H130 helicopter in April 2025, followed by the H125 fuselage contract in August 2025. Industrialisation for both these projects is expected to begin by 2027.
 

More From This Section

Salil Gupte, India and South Asia President, Boeing (Photo: forceindia.net)

Boeing building a culture where all speak up freely, says Salil Guptepremium

Noida Airport

Noida International Airport to open Oct 30, flights likely within 45 days

Air India plane crash

Air India crash: Families of 4 victims sue Boeing, Honeywell in US court

indigo airlines, indigo

Thales signs 11-year avionics maintenance support contract with IndiGo

SpiceJet

SpiceJet to add 8 new Boeing 737 aircraft ahead of winter schedule 2025

Topics : Airbus aircraft Airplanes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon