World News / Airlines scramble to divert flights after Iran's missile attack on Israel

FlightRadar24 said Istanbul and Antalya in southern Turkey were becoming congested, forcing some airlines to divert south

Boeing 737 Max,airlines,jet airways

Many airlines have also suspended flights to the region or are avoiding use of affected air space (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Israel's neighbours closed airspace and airline crews skirted an escalating conflict, with many seeking diversions, after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for tracking service FlightRadar24 said flights diverted "anywhere they could", and a snapshot of regional traffic showed flights spreading in wide arcs to the north and south, with many converging on Cairo and Istanbul.
 

FlightRadar24 said Istanbul and Antalya in southern Turkey were becoming congested, forcing some airlines to divert south.
 
On Tuesday, about 80 flights, operated by the likes of Emirates, British Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and bound for major Middle East hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, were diverted to places such as Cairo and European cities, its data showed.
 
 
Many airlines have also suspended flights to the region or are avoiding use of affected air space.
 
Iran launched the strikes in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, and Israel vowed a "painful response" against its enemy.
 

Earlier, Eurocontrol, a pan-European air traffic control agency, had warned pilots of the escalating conflict.
 
"A major missile attack has been launched against Israel in the last few minutes," it said in an urgent navigation bulletin.
"At present the entire country is under a missile warning." Shortly afterwards it announced the closure of Jordanian and Iraqi airspace, as well as the closure of a key crossing point into airspace controlled by Cyprus.
 
An Iraqi pilot bulletin said its Baghdad-controlled airspace was closed until further notice, due to security concerns.
 
Iraq's transport ministry later re-opened its airspace to civilian flights using its airports. On X, FlightRadar24 said, "It will be a while before flights are active there again." Jordan also re-opened its airspace after a closure following the volley of Iranian missiles towards Israel, the Jordanian state news agency said.
 
Lebanon's airspace will be closed to air traffic for a two-hour period on Tuesday, Transport Minister Ali Hamie said on X.
The latest disruptions are expected to deal a further blow to an industry already face curbs due to conflicts between Israel and Hamas, and Russia and Ukraine.
 

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

