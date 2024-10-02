Business Standard
Home / World News / Airlines squeeze into Saudi airspace as West Asian conflict flares

Airlines squeeze into Saudi airspace as West Asian conflict flares

Flying more circuitous routes increases flight times and fuel expenses for airlines, and complicates schedules that depend on aircraft being in the right place at the right time

flight

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Siddharth Philip and Albertina Torsoli

Airlines connecting Europe with the Middle East and South Asia are being forced to fly a more circuitous path using Egyptian and Saudi Arabian airspace as the escalating conflict in the Middle East blocks off routes over Iran and Iraq for many carriers.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

British Airways, Emirates, Deutsche Lufthansa and other airlines began diverting services away from Iraqi airspace around 5:30 pm in the UK on Oct. 1, when Israel’s IDF said that rockets from Iran had been fired at the country. Many carriers shifted to flying across the breadth of Saudi Arabia and over the Sinai peninsula, based on a playback of flight paths on tracking website FlightRadar24.
 
 
Dutch carrier KLM also said it has re-routed some of its flights and it was avoiding the Iran, Iraq and Jordan airspace. On Wednesday morning, most airlines were giving Iraqi airspace a wide berth, although some Emirates flights to the US were still overflying Iran.
 
Flying more circuitous routes increases flight times and fuel expenses for airlines, and complicates schedules that depend on aircraft being in the right place at the right time. 
 
Airlines in Europe, the US and Canada have already been contending with costly detours around banned Russian airspace on flights to Asia, that forced them to curtail services to China as their local rivals can operate shorter and more direct flights.

--With assistance from Kate Duffy.

More From This Section

Hong Kong stock

Stock brokers in Hong Kong swamped by 'once in a century' stock frenzy

apple, apple logo

US labour board accuses Apple of imposing illegal workplace rules

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, has announced a 16 per cent reduction in its 2022 vintage fund as part of a strategic shift towards investing in a “measured manner” amid elevated valuations i

Venture capital firm CRV planning to do something rare: Give money back

facebook, meta

Meta, Australian banks show progress on taking down 'celeb bait' scam ads

Gaza, Palestine

Food supply to Gaza falls sharply as Israel introduces new custom rules

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Also Read

Stock market, traders, US stock market

US stocks hit two-week low as caution reigns over West Asia tensions

PremiumOngoing West Asia war, US strike keep Indian exporters under pressure

Ongoing West Asia war, US strike keep Indian exporters under pressure

Trade, container

'Conflict escalation in West Asia likely to push logistics cost up'

crude oil

Oil prices increases by more than 3% as West Asia tensions escalate

Trade, container

Conflict in West Asia impacting trade with Israel, Jordan, Lebanon: GTRI

Topics : West Asia airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon