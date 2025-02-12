Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Airlines urge Trump admin to end Biden's push on paying stranded customers

Airlines urge Trump admin to end Biden's push on paying stranded customers

The proposal being considered would require airlines to pay stranded passengers at least $200, and as much as $775, in cash when a disruption is caused by the carrier

passengers, air passengers, stranded passengers

Airlines already have policies that, under some circumstances, provide automatic refunds, meals and hotel rooms for stranded passengers, Airlines for America said | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mary Schlangenstein 
US airlines are urging the Transportation Department to terminate an effort begun during the Biden Administration that could have required carriers to make cash payments to stranded travelers for disruptions. 
That proposed review contradicts the Trump Administration’s policy of reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens on consumers and will only result in a failure to improve customer service, Airlines for America said in a letter to the department Monday. The request for public feedback on the planned proposal originated in the closing month of Biden’s term and was one of several consumer-protection initiatives pushed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 
 
 
The review “raises substantial questions of fact, law and policy,” according to Airlines for America, the lobbying group representing the nation’s largest carriers, including American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. The premises for the review — that airlines cause significant harm for consumers — “are entirely wrong or significantly flawed.”
 
The proposal being considered would require airlines to pay stranded passengers at least $200, and as much as $775, in cash when a disruption is caused by the carrier. It also would require payments to cover meals and hotel stays for travelers when flights are canceled or significantly delayed. 
 
Airlines already have policies that, under some circumstances, provide automatic refunds, meals and hotel rooms for stranded passengers, Airlines for America said.
 
The current administration has authority to end the review under a regulatory freeze signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 to give the new federal department leaders time to review and approve any new or pending regulatory actions, the trade group said. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US court won't halt order requiring Trump admin to unfreeze federal cash

apple, apple logo

Apple renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America on Maps after Trump's order

Donald Trump, Trump

Ukraine 'may be Russian someday': Trump ahead of Vance-Zelenskyy meet

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin appeals judge's ruling blocking birthright citizenship order

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

President Trump directs federal job cuts as Musk defends downsizing

Topics : Donald Trump Joe Biden US airlines Trump administration Air passengers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon