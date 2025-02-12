Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 07:24 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US court won't halt order requiring Trump admin to unfreeze federal cash

US court won't halt order requiring Trump admin to unfreeze federal cash

The Justice Department argued the sweeping lower court order to keep all federal grants and loans flowing was intolerable judicial overreach

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to halt a judge's order requiring the Trump administration to release billions of dollars in federal grants and loans. States say the money remains frozen even after a court blocked a sweeping pause on federal funding.

The Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals turned back the emergency appeal, though it said it expected the lower court judge to act quickly to clarify his order.

The Justice Department argued the sweeping lower court order to keep all federal grants and loans flowing was intolerable judicial overreach.

That ruling came from US District Court Judge John McConnell in Rhode Island, the first judge to find that the administration had disobeyed a court order.

 

McConnell is presiding over a lawsuit from nearly two dozen states filed after the administration issued a boundary-pushing memo purporting to halt all federals grants and loans, worth trillions of dollars. The plan sparked chaos around the country.

The administration has since rescinded that memo, but McConnell found Monday that not all federal grants and loans had been restored.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America on Maps after Trump's order

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin appeals judge's ruling blocking birthright citizenship order

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

President Trump directs federal job cuts as Musk defends downsizing

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's steel, aluminum tariffs may drive up car costs: Industry leaders

steel, steel exports

EU, Canada, Mexico condemn Trump's move to hike steel and aluminium tariffs

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon