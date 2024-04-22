Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Airport near volcano reopens as Indonesia lowers eruption alert level

Sam Ratulangi airport has been closed since Thursday due to eruptions at nearby Mount Ruang

Airport

Officials opened the airport after satellite imagery showed that rains had washed away volcanic ash covering the tarmac | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Manado (Indonesia)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indonesian authorities reopened an international airport near a volcano that erupted last week as they lowered a warning level on Monday.
Sam Ratulangi airport has been closed since Thursday due to eruptions at nearby Mount Ruang.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indonesia's Disaster Management Agency lowered the volcano's alert level from four, the second-highest level, to three, but said residents were still ordered to remain at least 4 kilometers (2.7 miles) away from the mountain.
More than 3,000 residents have been evacuated since Thursday due to dangers including ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds and fears of a tsunami. A joint team from the local authorities combed the villages surrounding the volcano and evacuated residents by boat.
Danger continued with the possibility of small-scale eruptions, which could cause rock slides and other damage in the immediate area of the volcano.
Officials opened the airport after satellite imagery showed that rains had washed away volcanic ash covering the tarmac.
Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indonesia volcano Airports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAP SSC 10th Result 2024 OutFinancial Services Share PriceReliance Q4 PreviewIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon