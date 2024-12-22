Business Standard

Albania to shut down TikTok for a year over violence among children

Albania to shut down TikTok for a year over violence among children

There has been increasing concern from Albanian parents after reports of children taking knives and other objects to school to use in quarrels or cases of bullying promoted by stories they see on TikT

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Tirana (Albania)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 6:21 AM IST

Albania's prime minister said on Saturday the government will shut down the video service TikTok for one year, blaming it for inciting violence and bullying, especially among children.

Albanian authorities held 1,300 meetings with teachers and parents following the stabbing death of a teenager in mid-November by another teen after a quarrel that started on TikTok.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, speaking at a meeting with teachers and parents, said TikTok "would be fully closed for all.... There will be no TikTok in the Republic of Albania". Rama said the shutdown would begin sometime next year.

It was not immediately clear if TikTok has a contact in Albania.

 

TikTok, in an email response on Saturday to a request for comment, asked for "urgent clarity from the Albanian government" on the case of the stabbed teenager. The company said it had "found no evidence that the perpetrator or victim had TikTok accounts, and multiple reports have in fact confirmed videos leading up to this incident were being posted on another platform, not TikTok".

Albanian children comprise the largest group of TikTok users in the country, according to domestic researchers.

There has been increasing concern from Albanian parents after reports of children taking knives and other objects to school to use in quarrels or cases of bullying promoted by stories they see on TikTok.

TikTok's operations in China, where its parent company is based, are different, "promoting how to better study, how to preserve nature ... and so on", according to Rama.

Albania is too small a country to impose on TikTok a change of its algorithm so that it does not promote "the reproduction of the unending hell of the language of hatred, violence, bullying and so on", Rama's office wrote in an email response to The Associated Press' request for comment. Rama's office said that in China, TikTok "prevents children from being sucked into this abyss".

Authorities have set up a series of protective measures at schools, starting with an increased police presence, training programmes and closer cooperation with parents.

Rama said Albania would follow how the company and other countries react to the one-year shutdown before deciding whether to allow the company to resume operations in Albania.

Not everyone agreed with Rama's decision to close TikTok.

"The dictatorial decision to close the social media platform TikTok ... is a grave act against freedom of speech and democracy," said Ina Zhupa, a lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party. "It is a pure electoral act and abuse of power to suppress freedoms."  Albania holds parliamentary elections next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TikTok Social media apps violence children

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 6:21 AM IST

