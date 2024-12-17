Business Standard
Home / World News / TikTok asks US Supreme Court to block govt ban set to take effect in Jan

TikTok asks US Supreme Court to block govt ban set to take effect in Jan

Barring Supreme Court intervention, the ban will kick in Jan. 19, the day before Trump is inaugurated

TikTok

Trump said Monday he would consider reversing the hard-line approach he took toward the app when he was president in 2020 | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Greg Stohr  TikTok and its Chinese parent company asked the US Supreme Court to block a government ban set to take effect next month, invoking favorable comments about the popular social-media platform from President-elect Donald Trump. 
Making a late push to keep operating in a market with more than 170 million users, TikTok and parent ByteDance Ltd. asked the court to put the law on hold by Jan. 6 as the justices consider whether to hear a company appeal. The measure would ban TikTok in the US if ByteDance doesn’t sell it.
 
Barring Supreme Court intervention, the ban will kick in Jan. 19, the day before Trump is inaugurated. But Trump’s stance could affect how the ban plays out in practice because the Justice Department is charged with enforcing the law and, as president, he would have power to approve any divestment proposal.
 
 
“There is a reasonable possibility that the new administration will pause enforcement of the act or otherwise seek to mitigate its most severe potential consequences,” TikTok argued. 
 
“It would not be in the interest of anyone — not the parties, the public, or the courts — for the act’s ban on TikTok to take effect only for the new administration to halt its enforcement hours, days, or even weeks later,” the company said.
 
Trump said Monday he would consider reversing the hard-line approach he took toward the app when he was president in 2020.

More From This Section

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden establishes national monument for 1st female US Cabinet secretary

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel likely very close to finalising the hostage deal with Hamas

Donald Trump, Trump, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy should prepare to make deal to end Russia-Ukraine war, says Trump

Robert F Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr meets senators on questions of Trump's pick to lead health agency

Donald Trump, Trump

No risk after Donald Trump decries drone 'suspense', clarifies White House

 
‘Warm spot’ 
“We’ll take a look at TikTok. You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” Trump said at press conference at Mar-a-Lago, attributing Republican gains with young voters to the platform. “TikTok had an impact, so we’re taking a look at it.”
 
The law doesn’t require people to remove their TikTok apps. It instead bars companies that support TikTok – including Oracle Corp., whose servers house the platform – from continuing to provide critical services.
 
TikTok contends Congress violated the Constitution’s First Amendment by singling out the company. The US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected that argument on a 3-0 vote, saying Congress was legitimately acting to protect national security and user privacy.
 
“The First Amendment exists to protect free speech in the United States,” Judge Douglas Ginsburg wrote for the panel. “Here the government acted solely to protect that freedom from a foreign adversary nation and to limit that adversary’s ability to gather data on people in the United States.”
 
The appeals court a week later refused to temporarily halt the law while the Supreme Court decides whether to intervene.
 
TikTok told the Supreme Court the law “will shutter one of America’s most popular speech platforms the day before a presidential inauguration.”
 
A group of content creators also asked the high court to put the new law on hold.
 
Lawmakers said the legislation was necessary to prevent China from using the app to obtain information on US citizens or spread propaganda. The US government didn’t offer evidence that China had used the app to influence US citizens or steal data as part of the case.
 
TikTok’s popularity has soared in recent years as a source of entertainment and information and a platform to build businesses. A Pew Research survey released in September showed about 17 per cent of US adults regularly receive news from the app, representing a fivefold jump from 2020.  
The Supreme Court cases are TikTok v. Garland, 24A587, and Firebaugh v. Garland, 24A588.

Also Read

Shou Chew, TikTok CEO

TikTok CEO Chew meets President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago ahead of US ban

TikTok

TikTok's potential US ban explained: Can Trump save it from shutdown?

Tiktok

US Court denies TikTok's plea to halt potential ban until SC review

The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is battling a potential US ban with the signature tools of American democracy — lawyers, lobbyists and money.

US lawmakers tell Apple, Google to remove TikTok from app stores on Jan 19

TikTok

US asks court to reject TikTok's bid to stave off law that could ban app

Topics : TikTok US Supreme Court Donald Trump ByteDance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVESai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon