close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amid fiscal woes, private dealers in Pakistan turn to Iran for cheaper fuel

Amid reeling economic crisis and shortage of foreign exchange reserves, Private dealers in Pakistan have turned to Iran for less expensive fuel as the country's inflation rate has hit historic highs

ANI Asia
oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid reeling economic crisis and shortage of foreign exchange reserves, Private dealers in Pakistan have turned to Iran for less expensive fuel as the country's inflation rate has hit historic highs during the past few months, Geo News reported.

According to refinery sources and market analysts, the popularity of Iranian oil had a negative impact on local refineries' volumes and was projected to have a negative impact on their sales in the second quarter of 2023.

As a result of the weakening economy and individuals using public transit due to rising costs, local refineries were already experiencing a drop in demand.

In recent months, the average retail price of diesel in Pakistan was (PKR) 288 per litre, whereas Iranian fuel has been selling for as little as (PKR) 230 per litre, generating respectable profits for private dealers, reported Geo News.

Since the United States sanctions the neighbouring nation's commerce in petroleum and petrochemicals in 2013, Pakistan has been prohibited from importing Iranian oil. Authorities were allegedly turning a blind eye to the imports due to depleting foreign reserves, according to refinery sources and analysts at Insight Securities.

"Infiltration of Iranian diesel is growing and it could substitute as much as 25-30 per cent of Pakistan's total diesel sales," a private dealer said, according to Geo News.

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Massive floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen missing

Heavy rains, floods in Philippines leave 32 dead, 24 people missing

Debt fund taxation changes to impact corporate bond demand: Fund managers

India regains top spot in Sri Lanka's inbound tourism market

Ukraine farmers in Russia-free land risks lives to get rid of explosives

UK employers offers IVF, menopause benefits to tempt women to work

Reconstructing bacterial genomes offers potential source of antibiotics

Sun Pharma recalls over 24K pre-filled syringes of generic medication in US

Local refineries are on the verge of shutdown in Pakistan as Iranian oil had "never been on this huge and unparalleled scale in the South-Asian country".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Iran

First Published: May 07 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sikkim brings back 128 rescued students from violence-hit Manipur

Manipur violence
1 min read

Here's why some people suffered heart inflammation post Covid vaccine

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

AC sales dip 15% in April as temperature falls; expected to recover in May

Cool stocks to beat the sizzling heat this summer
3 min read

Co-working firm Smartworks leases 0.5 mn sq ft space in Gurugram, Noida

real estate
3 min read

Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market in Jan-Mar 2023

Tablet, Slate, Digital Canvas
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Warren Buffett
2 min read

World trade data shows early signs of 'reglobalisation' across countries

Chart
4 min read

King Charles III crowned in spectacle marking a turning point for UK

king charles
7 min read

Multiple people shot dead at Texas' Dallas outlet mall; gunman dead

Mass shootings
4 min read

LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon