Sun Pharma recalls over 24K pre-filled syringes of generic medication in US

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling pre-filled syringes of a drug, used to treat infertility in women, in the US market due to a manufacturing issue, according to the US health regulator.

In its latest Enforcement Report, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) noted that the Mumbai-based drug major is recalling 24,194 prefilled syringes of Fyremadel (ganirelix acetate) injection.

The company is recalling the affected lot due to the presence of particulate matter, the USFDA said.

"A piece of glass was found in a prefilled syringe," it added.

The product was manufactured by Sun Pharma and distributed in the US market by New Jersey-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company initiated the countrywide (US) recall on April 19 this year, USFDA stated.

The New Jersey-based Sun Pharmaceutical Inc, a unit of the company, has already announced the recall of 16,450 vials of Norepinephrine Bitartrate Injection for "failed impurities/degradation specifications".

Also Read Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug in US due to mfg issues Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma recall products in US for manufacturing issues USFDA puts partial clinical hold on Sun Pharma's dermatological drug T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles Indian pharma sector set for 'volume to value leadership' journey in 2023 Poll shows 80% against Japan's tax hike plan for aggressive defence outlays Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more Expects Taliban to fulfil promise of inclusive government: Russian Minister Australia Treasurer Chalmers warns China boom can't stop global headwinds

As per the USFDA, the drugmaker is also voluntarily recalling over 34,000 bottles of a generic medication, used to treat high blood pressure, in the US market due to failed dissolution testing.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the world's third-largest by volume and 14th-largest in terms of value. India exported pharmaceuticals worth Rs 1,75,040 crore in the financial year 2021-22, including bulk drugs/ drug intermediates.

The US is the world's largest market for pharmaceutical products.