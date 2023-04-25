close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amid pressure from IMF, Pak Army chief visits China to further defence ties

Pakistan's Army chief General Asim Munir has arrived in China on a four-day official visit aimed at boosting bilateral defence ties

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's Army chief General Asim Munir has arrived in China on a four-day official visit aimed at boosting bilateral defence ties.

This is Gen. Munir's fourth overseas visit ever since he took command of the Pakistan Army in November last year. In January, he visited Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on his first official visit abroad since his appointment.

A month later, he visited the United Kingdom on a highly important visit on Britain's Ministry of Defence invitation to discuss security-related strategic issues.

After his UK visit, Gen Munir again visited the UAE.

"COAS is on a four-day official visit to China for enhancing bilateral military relations, the army's media wing said in a statement on Monday without providing any further details about the trip.

It is common for the new army chief in Pakistan to undertake a visit to China within weeks of his appointment. The delay this time is attributed to the internal situation in Pakistan.

Also Read

Pak President Alvi okays appointment of Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff

Indo-Pak ties see new low; FM Bhutto's outburst dashes hope for engagements

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif names Lt Gen Asim Munir the next army chief

Pak PM holds talks with IMF chief to break deadlock over next aid tranche

Aus to stop ex-military pilots flying for China; Britain shares concern

UK PM commences evacuation of British nationals from strife-torn Sudan

NASA issued alert as Asteroid 2023 HH3 passes close to the earth today

Xis effort to counter US narrative falters after China envoy angers Europe

Oil stable as investors ponder strong travel demand in China, rate hikes

Warring sides in Sudan conflict agree to 72-hour ceasefire, says Blinken

The visit comes amidst mounting pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on cash-strapped Pakistan to arrange at least USD 6 billion to bridge the external payment financial gap.

So far, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have committed to providing USD 3 billion to Pakistan but the international lender has demanded assurance for the remaining amount.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif last week acknowledged the army chief's efforts towards securing financial commitments from Pakistan's friendly countries.

Though nothing has been said officially about the financial purpose of the visit, China is the only country, apart from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which is believed to provide critical support to Pakistan.

Pakistan's economy has been in dire straits after years of neglect by successive governments.

The economic crisis has worsened due to the prevailing political chaos in the country. Fighting between the coalition government and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf of ousted premier Imran Khan on the one hand and the government and judiciary on the other hand over the holding of elections in Punjab have exacerbated the financial crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan-India China IMF

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Under Operation Kaveri, MP govt starts helpline for people stuck in Sudan

Photo: ANI/Twitter
2 min read

Patent data shows India among the top innovators in fight against Covid

Patent data shows India among the top innovators in fight against Covid
2 min read

Xis effort to counter US narrative falters after China envoy angers Europe

Photo: Bloomberg, Xi Jingpin
4 min read

Zypp Electric to deploy 100,000 more e-scooters for Zomato by 2024

Zypp Electric raises $25 million in Series B funding round led by Gogoro
2 min read

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

CM Adityanath
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines
2 min read

Live: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Digital Science Park in Kerala

Pm Modi
1 min read

Coca-Cola beats revenue estimates on steady demand despite price hikes

Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

World's richest man Bernard Arnault auditions his kids to run luxury empire

Photo: Reuters
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon