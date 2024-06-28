Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apple's iPhone shipments in China surge 40% in May amid high discounts

Although the data did not explicitly mention Apple, the company is the dominant foreign phone maker in China's smartphone-dominated market

iPhone

Overall phone sales in China increased by 16.5% to 30.33 million units in May, data from the CAICT showed. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple's smartphone shipments in China rose nearly 40% in May from a year earlier, extending a rebound seen in April, data from a research firm affiliated with the Chinese government showed on Friday.

Shipments of foreign-branded phones in China increased by 1.425 million in May to 5.028 million units from 3.603 million a year earlier, calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Although the data did not explicitly mention Apple, the company is the dominant foreign phone maker in China's smartphone-dominated market.
 
This suggests that the increase in foreign-brand phone shipments can be attributed to Apple's performance.
 
The jump in Apple's sales follows a weak performance by the U.S. tech giant in the world's biggest smartphone market earlier this year amid strong competition in the high-end smartphone category from local rivals such as Huawei.
 
The sales boost also comes after Apple launched an aggressive discounting campaign on its official Tmall site in China in May, offering price cuts of up to 2,300 yuan ($316.71)on select iPhone models.

Apple's May sales increase extended its growth streak for the past two months, including a 52% jump in April. This marks a significant improvement from the first two months of 2023, when the company experienced a 37% slump in sales.
 

More From This Section

Toyota

Toyota to launch EV with advanced self driving system for China in 2025

Earthquake

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Peru's Arequipa region, no deaths reported

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

'US will remove Gaza aid pier due to weather; may not put it back'

Data center

Nokia bets on AI feuled data center boom in $2.3 billion Infinera deal

Nike

Nike stock sinks 18.6% as gloomy sales forecast fans growth concerns

Earlier last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook forecast iPhone sales growth in some markets, including China, after the company reported an 8.1% drop in second-quarter revenue from the Greater China region.
 
The price reduction in May, double the size of a discount it offered in February, comes after Huawei introduced in April its new series of high-end smartphones, the Pura 70, following the launch of the Mate 60 last August.
 
Huawei overtook Apple in the first quarter as the No. 2 smartphone vendor in China and is ramping up its retail strategy by opening more flagship stores and adding more retail distributors. Huawei spinoff Honor holds the top spot.
 
Overall phone sales in China increased by 16.5% to 30.33 million units in May, data from the CAICT showed.

Also Read

iPhone, Apple iPhone

Apple and Meta Platforms have discussed AI partnership, say reports

iPhone, Apple iPhone

iPhone exports from India hit $2 billion in April-May, shows data

Assasin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage game arrives on Apple iPhone 15 Pro series in India

Sam Altman

Apple forges partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS

iPhone, Apple, iPhone sales

Apple slashes iPhone prices in China amid fierce competition from Huawei

Topics : Apple iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon