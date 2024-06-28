Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Peru's Arequipa region, no deaths reported

Small artisanal gold mines operate in the town of Yauca and other neighboring towns near the coast, but there was no information available so far about any impact

Earthquake

Ecuador and Peru are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an extensive area that surrounds the Pacific Ocean where clashes between the continental plates are frequent. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A powerful earthquake of magnitude of 7.0 struck near the coast in southern Peru's Arequipa region on Friday, local officials said, adding no deaths had been reported.

A total of eight people have been injured. The Chief of Disaster Risk Management and National Defense at the Ministry of Health, David Aponte, informed local radio station RPP of three minor injuries. Later, the Ministry of Health reported another five injured people had been treated in hospitals nearby.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Following the earthquake, Arequipa was hit by four aftershocks of 4 to 4.6 magnitude, causing some landslides on local roads.
The government said on social media it was monitoring to assess the damage and "determine the actions to be taken".
 
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center had said there was a tsunami threat from the quake, adding waves of between 1 and 3 metres (9.84 ft) above the tide level had been recorded along some parts of Peru's coast.
 
Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen, however, said the tsunami warning on the coast of Arequipa had been discarded.
 
Carlos Zanabria, an adviser to the regional government of Arequipa, told local radio station RPP, material damage had been reported in some districts and residents had left their homes in fear, but he had heard no reports of death or injury.
 

More From This Section

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

'US will remove Gaza aid pier due to weather; may not put it back'

Data center

Nokia bets on AI feuled data center boom in $2.3 billion Infinera deal

Nike

Nike stock sinks 18.6% as gloomy sales forecast fans growth concerns

US economy, united states, US Fed

US yields decline as inflation data boosts confidence in interest rate cuts

Donald Trump, Trump

Shares of Trump Media and Technology up after first presidential debate

Flavio Aranguren, the mayor of Yauca district in Arequipa's Caraveli province, told RPP some walls of houses in the district had collapsed. He also said no fatalities had been reported.
 
Small artisanal gold mines operate in the town of Yauca and other neighboring towns near the coast, but there was no information available so far about any impact.
 
Ricardo Guillen, representative of the National Emergency Operations Center, said that there have been power and telephone line outages in areas near the epicenter of the earthquake.
 
Ecuador and Peru are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an extensive area that surrounds the Pacific Ocean where clashes between the continental plates are frequent.

Also Read

Peru Flag

Peru eases Chinese port dispute ahead of president's meet with Xi Jinping

L to R: Gunveer Singh, Chief GM in Charge Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, RBI, Vishvas Vidu Sapkal, Ambassador of India in Peru, Julio Velarde, Governor of BCRP, Paul Castillo, GM of BCRP, Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NPCI International Payments

Peru to adopt UPI technology, first South American country to do so

PremiumTrade

India, Peru set to thrash out issues on free-trade agreement document

dengue, Chikungunya

Peru declares health emergency in 20 provinces as dengue cases soar

trade fta

Next round of talks on India-Peru free trade agreement pact likely in April

Topics : Peru Earthquake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon