close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Armed bandits kill at least 46 civilians in attack on community in Nigeria

The attackers invaded the community on Wednesday at about 4:15 p.m. local time shooting indiscriminately at everything in sight and killing 46 people

IANS Lagos
Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 46 civilians were killed in an attack by armed bandits at a community in Nigeria's central state of Benue, an official said.

Scores of residents were injured while others fled their houses in the attack, which occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday in the Umogidi community of the state, Bako Eje, chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, confirmed the attack to reporters on the phone in Makurdi, the state capital.

According to him, the attackers invaded the community on Wednesday at about 4:15 p.m. local time shooting indiscriminately at everything in sight and killing 46 people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Paul Hemba, special adviser on security to the state governor, also confirmed the latest attack and described the incident as "very tragic and painful".

"The causality figure, from what I was told, was 46. But the figure may be higher because some people are still reported missing," he told reporters on the phone.

Addressing journalists in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, Hyacinth Alia, state governor-elect, who tasked security agencies to find the killers, also sympathized with the families of the deceased and condoled with the entire community over the killing.

Also Read

What is a phishing attack?

2 killed in north-central Nigeria after gunmen attack church during service

Facebook announces 2022 Community Accelerator participants in India

US asks diplomats to leave Nigeria amid rising fear of terrorist attack

Gunmen threaten Lionel Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket: Police

Ukraine aims to set up major European gas storage hub: Energy Minister

Nepal, China meeting silent over BRI, GSI; other projects discussed

Microsoft fined $3 mn for selling software to sanctioned Russian firms

Twitter stops writers from retweeting, liking or replying to Substack links

NASA sends powerful new instrument to space to track air pollution

"I am saddened over the killings, and I call on the government at all levels to be more proactive in addressing the security challenges in the state," he said.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria's northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.

--IANS

int/sha

Topics : Nigeria | Man guns

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 3:20 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon