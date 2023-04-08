close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Microsoft fined $3 mn for selling software to sanctioned Russian firms

According to an enforcement notice from OFAC, Microsoft, Microsoft Ireland, and Microsoft Russia failed to oversee who was buying the company's software and services through third-party partners

IANS San Francisco
Microsoft

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft will pay $3 million in penalty in the US for selling software to sanctioned companies in Russia, Cuba, Iran and Syria from 2012 to 2019.

The majority of the apparent violations involved blocked Russian entities or persons located in the Crimea region of Ukraine, and occurred as a result of the Microsoft Entities' failure to identify and prevent the use of its products by prohibited parties, according to the US Department of the Treasury.

"The settlement amount reflects Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) determination that the conduct of the Microsoft Entities was non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed, and further reflects the significant remedial measures Microsoft undertook upon discovery of the apparent violations," it said in a statement.

According to an enforcement notice from OFAC, Microsoft, Microsoft Ireland, and Microsoft Russia failed to oversee who was buying the company's software and services through third-party partners.

Between July 2012 and April 2019, the Microsoft Entities engaged in 1,339 apparent violations of multiple OFAC sanctions programmes when they sold software licenses, activated software licenses, and/or provided related services from servers and systems located in the US and Ireland to SDNs, blocked persons, and other end users located in Cuba, Iran, Syria, Russia, and the Crimea region of Ukraine.

"The causes of these apparent violations included the lack of complete or accurate information on the identities of the end customers for Microsoft's products," said the Treasury.

Also Read

US negates legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro as Venezula's interim president

Venezuela opposition envoy urges US prez Biden to ease oil sanctions

Venezuelan president Maduro to fully open border with Colombia from Jan 1

75% of six million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused, says UN

1.2 million people in Venezuela cut from essential supplies after floods

Twitter stops writers from retweeting, liking or replying to Substack links

NASA sends powerful new instrument to space to track air pollution

Pakistan issues 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi from April 9-18

Xi tells Kim Jong-un to bolster 'strategic guidance' over bilateral ties

Dangerous ruling buffoons, making a mockery of Pakistan: Imran Khan

The total value of these sales and related services was $12,105,189.79.

Microsoft Russia employees may have also intentionally tried to defeat the company's due diligence efforts, according to the US agency.

A Microsoft spokesperson said that "Microsoft takes export control and sanctions compliance very seriously, which is why after learning of the screening failures and infractions of a few employees, we voluntarily disclosed them to the appropriate authorities".

--IANS

na/shb/

Topics : Microsoft | US sanctions | Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon