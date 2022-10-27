Facebook announces 2022 Community Accelerator participants in India

-
Facebook has announced the participants of its Community Accelerator Program for India this year.
Selected communities from India include: UNIMO Universe of Moms, Genshin Impact Asia, Indian Birds, Balcony Gardening Tips, Telugu Moms Network, The Order of Pen, Office Memes For Working Teens, WeWomen, Nishamadhulika Recipe Group (Official), Parent Tribe by SuperBottoms, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Depression and Anxiety support, Dog Lover, Delhi Foodiez and Backpackers & Travelers India (BATI).
The four-month programme will provide selected community leaders of Facebook groups with training, mentorship and funding for an initiative that helps their communities' impact.
Selected community leaders will receive a grant of up to $40,000 per community through Facebook’s implementation partner T-hub in India. Leaders will learn from experts through a customised curriculum and personalized coaching, said the company said in a statement.
Community leaders will also have access to knowledge-sharing sessions with fellow top community leaders, and have the opportunity to network with key players in the industry. Lessons will include community identity foundations, leading action-oriented communities and sustainability to create the best digital communities, the statement added.
This year, the company claims to have received more than 4,800 applications from around the world.
Facebook claims that a key experience this year will be for participants to identify an initiative that will help deepen their community’s impact by mobilizing members around a goal and creating a development plan around it to be executed in 2023. These community leaders will also get an opportunity to collaborate with advocates and other leaders in the community-building ecosystem to bring their ideas to life.
According to the company, the Community Accelerator selection committee looked for communities that would benefit most from the unique programming and had the capacity to engage fully in the program. The selection was based on multiple parameters including purpose, leadership experience, sustainability and commitment.
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 16:49 IST
