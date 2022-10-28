JUST IN
Business Standard

US asks diplomats to leave Nigeria amid rising fear of terrorist attack

The State Department ordered the families of US embassy staffers in Nigerian capital to leave due to heightened fears of a terrorist attack

Topics
Nigeria | USA

AP  |  Washington 

The State Department on Thursday ordered the families of U.S. embassy staffers in the Nigerian capital to leave due to heightened fears of a terrorist attack as it repeated a warning for all Americans to reconsider travelling to any part of the country and not to visit Abuja at all.

The announcement came just two days after the department said it would allow nonessential personnel at the embassy in Abuja to depart voluntarily due to elevated security concerns.

It did not provide details but the change suggested the U.S. has indications that an attack may be imminent.

The department (has) ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees from Abuja due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there, it said in a revised travel advisory for Nigeria.

Nigeria has battled an Islamic insurgency in its northeast for more than a decade, but attacks have been rare in Abuja.

In 2011, Islamic extremists linked to the Boko Haram group targeted the United Nations building there with a car bomb, killing 21 people.

The U.S. embassy in Abuja has been warning since Sunday about an "elevated risk of terror attacks in the city, saying that possible targets include government buildings, places of worship and other public places. It has urged Americans there to avoid all nonessential movements and crowds.

The British mission in Nigeria has issued similar alerts.

Nigeria's secret and intelligence police, the Department of State Services, has called for calm and has advised that necessary precautions are being taken to prevent such attacks.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:57 IST

