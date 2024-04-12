As tensions mount, Iran may attack Israel in the next two days, reports WSJ

Israel is currently on high alert for a potential direct attack from Iran, which could target the southern or northern regions within the next 24 to 48 hours, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The heightened tensions follow Tehran's accusation against Israel regarding an airstrike on a diplomatic building in Damascus, Syria on April 2. This incident resulted in the death of top Iranian military officials, including a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force.

However, it was noted by an individual briefed by Iranian leadership that although attack plans are being discussed, a final decision has not yet been reached, the WSJ report added.

Previously, US intelligence had suggested an imminent attack on Israeli assets by Iran or its proxies, several media outlets reported. However, current assessments indicate that the attack might target Israeli territory itself. American intelligence reports indicate that an Iranian retaliatory strike could occur within days, potentially within Israel's borders, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In response to this threat, the American Embassy in Israel has restricted personal travel for US government employees and their families to central Israel, Jerusalem, and Beersheba until further notice. Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command, visited Israel to discuss security threats with Israeli military officials, the report added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from an air base, has vowed a robust response to any attacks on Israel, stressing readiness for both defensive and offensive measures to safeguard the nation.

Why is Iran ready for combat with Israel?

The attack in Damascus, which Syria also attributed to Israel, resulted in the death of General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a crucial figure in Iranian paramilitary operations in Syria and Lebanon. Zahedi's death marks a significant loss for Iran since the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the US in 2020.

Israeli intelligence indicates that the targeted building in Damascus was not a diplomatic site but was utilised by the Quds Force under a civilian guise, according to media reports.

Iran is all but prepared to launch an attack against Israel

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has presented various strike options to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including direct attacks using medium-range missiles.

Social media accounts associated with the Revolutionary Guard have posted videos depicting simulated missile strikes on Israeli targets such as Haifa airport and the Dimona nuclear facility. Iran has also threatened to target Israel's power and desalination plants if attacked, as per reports.

However, despite preparations, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has not yet finalised plans, considering the potential repercussions of a direct attack, which could trigger a strong Israeli counter-strike.

Iran may also use its proxies in Syria and Iraq to carry out attacks and has recently moved drones out of warehouses, the WSJ claimed. Other potential targets include the Golan Heights, Gaza, or Israeli embassies in the Arab world, aiming to illustrate the risks of maintaining friendly relations with Tel Aviv, it added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel would retaliate to any Iranian aggression. "A direct Iranian attack will prompt an appropriate Israeli response against Iran," Gallant said during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, according to his office.

US reiterates 'ironclad' support for Israel

The Pentagon emphasised ongoing discussions regarding the steadfast US commitment to Israel's security in the face of threats from Iran and its affiliates.

US President Joe Biden, on Thursday, reiterated an 'ironclad' commitment to Israel against any Iranian attack amid concerns of Tehran launching "significant" strikes in response to the blast at the Iranian consular building in Damascus.

Biden made the remarks in a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "As I told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me say it again, ironclad. We're gonna do all we can to protect Israel's security," he added.

Echoing President Biden's message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Secretary Austin reassured Minister Gallant of unwavering US support in defending Israel from Iranian threats, as per reports.

Furthermore, the Pentagon noted that the expedited arrival of US Army General Michael "Erik" Kurilla in Israel was aimed at facilitating urgent discussions with Israeli military leaders about current security challenges, reports claimed. General Kurilla has frequently visited Israel in recent months.